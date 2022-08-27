Rugby Championship log: Pumas throw limping Springboks a massive lifeline

Rugby Championship

Argentina's stunning victory over New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday has thrown the 2022 Rugby Championship wide open once more and given the Springboks a lifeline. 

The Boks were woeful in a 25-17 loss to Australia in Adelaide in the day's first kick-off, and with that loss leaving the South Africans with one win from three in the competition, it seemed that they were done and dusted in terms of challenging for this year's title. 

It was largely expected that the All Blacks would beat Argentina in New Zealand this weekend and next, which would have put them almost certainly out of touching distance of the Boks. 

The Pumas' 25-18 win, however, means that the Boks can get themselves right back into the conversation if they find a way to beat the Wallabies in Sydney next weekend and the All Blacks bounce back with a win over Argentina in Waikato. 

After three rounds of fixtures - the half-way stage of he competition - this is how things look. 

Rugby Championship log (SuperSport)
Rugby Championship log (SuperSport)

Remaining 2022 Rugby Championship fixtures:

Round 4 (3 September)

New Zealand v Argentina 

Australia v SA

Round 5 (15, 17 September)

Australia v New Zealand 

Argentina v SA

Round 6 (24 September)

New Zealand v Australia 

SA v Argentina


