Rugby Championship: Springboks start 4-week run in bid to retain title

The Springboks continue their 2021 Rugby Championship campaign this weekend with the first of two fixtures against the Wallabies.

It is the beginning of a stretch of four straight Test weekends for the world champions.

The Robina Stadium on Australia's Gold Coast will host a double-header on Sunday as the tournament reaches its third round and halfway stage.

First, at 09:05 (SA time), the All Blacks will take on Argentina before the Wallabies host the Springboks at 12:05 (SA time).

It is a crucially important weekend in the context of the overall log and South Africa's chances of retaining the Rugby Championship title.

The All Blacks have beaten the Wallabies twice with a bonus point to sit top of the table with 10 points, while the Springboks are on 9 points following their two victories over Argentina (one with a bonus point, one without).

With New Zealand expected to be too strong for Argentina over the next two weekends, the Springboks will be under pressure to beat Australia and keep up with the All Blacks.

The Springboks' final two matches of the competition will be against New Zealand on 25 September and 2 October, and the hope for the neutral will be that the final fixture - also at Robina Stadium - will be a title decider.

Australia and Argentina, meanwhile, are both pointless after their opening two fixtures.