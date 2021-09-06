Rugby Championship

6m ago

add bookmark

Rugby Championship: Springboks start 4-week run in bid to retain title

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber
PA/Supplied

The Springboks continue their 2021 Rugby Championship campaign this weekend with the first of two fixtures against the Wallabies. 

It is the beginning of a stretch of four straight Test weekends for the world champions. 

The Robina Stadium on Australia's Gold Coast will host a double-header on Sunday as the tournament reaches its third round and halfway stage. 

First, at 09:05 (SA time), the All Blacks will take on Argentina before the Wallabies host the Springboks at 12:05 (SA time). 

It is a crucially important weekend in the context of the overall log and South Africa's chances of retaining the Rugby Championship title.

The All Blacks have beaten the Wallabies twice with a bonus point to sit top of the table with 10 points, while the Springboks are on 9 points following their two victories over Argentina (one with a bonus point, one without). 

With New Zealand expected to be too strong for Argentina over the next two weekends, the Springboks will be under pressure to beat Australia and keep up with the All Blacks. 

The Springboks' final two matches of the competition will be against New Zealand on 25 September and 2 October, and the hope for the neutral will be that the final fixture - also at Robina Stadium - will be a title decider. 

Australia and Argentina, meanwhile, are both pointless after their opening two fixtures.

Springboks' remaining Rugby Championship fixtures:

12 September v Wallabies (12:05, SA time)

18 September v Wallabies (09:05, SA time)

25 September v All Blacks (09:05, SA time)

2 October v All Blacks (12:05, SA time)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby championshiprugby
Fixtures
Sun 12 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
Argentina
Cbus Super Stadium
Sun 12 Sep 21 12:05 PM (SAST)
South Africa
Australia
Cbus Super Stadium
Sat 18 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
Australia
South Africa
Suncorp Stadium
View More
Results
Sun 05 Sep 21
Australia 21
New Zealand 38
Sat 21 Aug 21
Argentina 10
South Africa 29
Sat 14 Aug 21
South Africa 32
Argentina 12
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. New Zealand
2
2
10
2. South Africa
2
2
9
3. Argentina
2
0
0
4. Australia
2
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo