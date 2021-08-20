42m ago

SA Rugby eager to host remainder of Rugby Championship in South Africa

Sport24 staff
Jurie Roux (Gallo Images)
  • SA Rugby is keen to host the remainder of the Rugby Championship in South Africa.
  • This follows renewed Covid-19 restrictions in Australia and New Zealand that have threatened to derail the 2021 event.
  • SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux says the organisation is now "well-versed in turning on rugby Tests within the prevailing Covid restrictions".

SA Rugby confirmed on Friday that it was prepared to host the remainder of the Rugby Championship matches in South Africa, following the cancellation of the Springboks' scheduled fixtures in New Zealand.

Southern hemisphere governing body Sanzaar announced overnight that the latest outbreaks of Covid-19 in Australia and New Zealand had caused massive disruption to the match schedule for the tournament following the tightening of regulations placed on travel and quarantine by various state and national governments.

New Zealand announced that the planned matches against the Springboks in Auckland and Dunedin at the end of next month had been cancelled and then, without informing their Sanzaar partners, unilaterally issued a media release announcing they would not fly their team to Perth as scheduled for a planned match against the Wallabies.

Sanzaar said it was "currently working night and day with all stakeholders, and the tournaments’ associated commercial partners and rights-holding broadcasters, to find a suitable solution for the remaining matches".

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in a statement the governing body was ready to host the event in South Africa: "We have advised Sanzaar that we are ready and able to host the remainder of the competition in South Africa, pending our government's approval.

"But we are now well-versed in turning on rugby Tests within the prevailing Covid restrictions and have the venues and accommodation necessary. We just need the go-ahead."

The Springboks and Pumas were scheduled to fly to Australia on Sunday night but that flight has been put on hold until a new schedule for the tournament is confirmed.

Sanzaar is considering a range of options - including the hosting of the event in South Africa - and would make an announcement once all logistical, commercial, and broadcasting considerations had been taken into account.

Meanwhile, Saturday's Rugby Championship match between the Boks and Pumas at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is unaffected and will go ahead as scheduled.

Kick-off is 17:05.

Teams:
Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Damian Willemse

Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallía, 14 Ignacio Mendy, 13 Santiago Chocobares, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Santiago Carreras, 10 Domingo Miotti, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Guido Petti, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomás Lavanini, 4 Matías Alemanno, 3 Francisco Gómez Kodela, 2 Julián Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Facundo Gigena, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Juan Martín González, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Nicolás Sánchez, 23 Lucio Cinti

