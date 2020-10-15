55m ago

add bookmark

SA Rugby silent on reports that Springboks will not go to Australia

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rugby Championship trophy (Getty Images)
Rugby Championship trophy (Getty Images)

SA Rugby refused to comment Thursday on reports that the world champion Springboks will not defend the Rugby Championship title in Australia from next month due to insufficient preparations.

South Africa were included with Australia, Argentina and New Zealand in the fixtures, but the organisers admitted last month that there were doubts about their participation.

New Zealand resumed rugby last June and Australia a month later amid the Covid-19 outbreak, but a harsher shutdown in South Africa prevented competitive rugby until last weekend.

The Stormers, who supplied eight of the 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad including captain Siya Kolisi, will this Saturday play their first competitive match since March.

This would mean Kolisi and his franchise teammates travelling to Australia with a maximum of 80 minutes' game-time while Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber wanted close to 500 minutes.

"If we cannot play six competitive games, then I do not think we will go (to the Rugby Championship). The risk to player well-being would be too great," the coach said recently.

South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said: "We desperately want to play. The thought of a whole year going by without the Springboks playing a Test is terrible.

"While we are trying everything we can to make it possible, there are difficulties. We have to get five of six games for the players before it is safe for them to compete in Tests."

An SA Rugby spokesperson said "speculation in the media that the Springboks would not compete in the Rugby Championship had been noted".

"However, SA Rugby would make no comment on the reports until the Rugby Championship organisers had updated all stakeholders through official channels."

On Wednesday, SANZAAR (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina Rugby) said they had extended by 48 hours to Friday a deadline for South African officials to make a decision.

The Springboks, who beat England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan, had been due to play on six consecutive Saturdays from November 7, starting with a Test against Argentina.

If South Africa do not travel to Australia, they could face the touring British and Irish Lions in Soweto next July having not played since beating England in November 2019.

There will also be a considerable financial blow with SA Rugby standing to lose a reported R300 million ($18 million/15.5 million euros) by not taking part.

The governing body had to slash R1.2 million of the 2020 budget after the coronavirus pandemic halted rugby in South Africa last March.

SA Rugby suffered losses in 2016 and 2017 before making small profits in the following two years.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Amateur rugby in SA set for return to training, but play will only resume in 2021
Breaking rock with rock? Bulls enlist Clinton Swart to counter Frans Steyn
French rugby chiefs strike deal over extended Test window
Read more on:
springboksrugby championshiprugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8600 votes
Cricket
11% - 2172 votes
Football
19% - 3940 votes
Athletics
2% - 502 votes
Boxing
1% - 184 votes
Cycling
2% - 474 votes
Golf
5% - 1011 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1719 votes
Tennis
3% - 699 votes
Water sports
1% - 190 votes
American sports
1% - 250 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 642 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo