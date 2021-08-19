Sanzaar discussing shock Rugby Championship relocation to Europe - report

The remaining Rugby Championship matches could be shifted to Europe because of Covid-19 issues in Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand's borders have been closed for the rest of the year while Australia's Covid-19 restrictions have been raised because of a flare-up in New South Wales.

The four major rugby centres in Europe (London, Paris, Dublin and Cardiff) have been mooted as hosts for double headers between South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina and Australia.

The possibility of South Africa's Rugby Championship fixtures being hosted in Europe is an option because of Covid-19 restrictions in Australia and New Zealand.

The Rugby Pass website reported that southern hemisphere rugby governing body Sanzaar is considering shifting the remainder of the Rugby Championship to Europe after Saturday's between South Africa and Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

The planned host cities are Paris, London, Cardiff and Dublin where double headers between the four southern hemisphere giants are mooted to take place.

Should this move come off, this means that the 100th Test between South Africa and New Zealand could take place in Europe instead of Dunedin or Perth.

With New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern recently announcing that the country's borders were closed, Dunedin as a Test venue was ruled out.

Perth, the Western Australian capital, has come under serious scrutiny after the state altered its Covid-19 lockdown while quarantine free travel between New Zealand and Australia has been stopped.

Rugby Pass also reported that the hosting of the double headers in Europe could be made possible because of quarantine-free travel to Europe from New Zealand and Australia via Singapore.

Should South Africa be able to play their remaining Rugby Championship fixtures, they have two matches each against Australia and New Zealand.

The All Blacks have one Bledisloe Cup game against Australia remaining before their four games against Argentina and the Springboks.

