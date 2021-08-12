1h ago

add bookmark

S'bu Nkosi primed for rare Bok start as competition at wing heats up

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sbu Nkosi during a Test match between South Africa and Argentina
Sbu Nkosi during a Test match between South Africa and Argentina
(Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok wing S'bu Nkosi is happy to contribute to the squad, but also keen on making an impression when he gets to play.
  • Nkosi will be starting at right wing in Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Gqeberha.
  • Nkosi knows underestimating Argentina will be dangerous.

The competition at wing for the Springboks is thicker than a bamboo forest, but this is something S'bu Nkosi is accustomed to.

At the Sharks, starting places aren't guaranteed when Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi are around and with Cheslin Kolbe shooting off the lights wherever he plays, Nkosi has had to make do with playing second fiddle.

In a team-centric environment like that of the Springboks, the 25-year-old from Barberton has become comfortable in his role, even though the fire to fight for his position burns brightly.

"The excitement hasn't dimmed for me. It always remains there to be here because there are a lot of people who want to be here," Nkosi said.

"My responsibility has been to help prepare the guys and that is also exciting because it could be someone else who is wearing those shoes.

"I'm looking forward to playing Argentina. They're a very strong outfit and we'll prepare with that in mind."

Argentina, whom the Boks face in the first of two Rugby Championship Tests at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, are a dangerous team that cannot be taken lightly.

The one Test Nkosi played against Argentina in 2019 at Loftus Versfeld where the Springboks won 24-18 remains fresh in Nkosi's mind.

The Boks were winners in what became their last home Test in nearly two years because of Covid-19 issues, but the Argentines left a very physical impression.

They went one better by beating the All Blacks last year and proved to be a consistent thorn in the truncated Rugby Championship.

"They're a physical side with a good mix of athleticism, so we expect them to confront us physically," Nkosi said.

"The battles we fight against Argentina are different as compared to those of the British & Irish Lions because of the make-up of their team.

"We'll expect them to be confident and stand their ground, but we've also made plans of our own."

Winning momentum remains important for the Springboks after their 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions.

This isn't lost on Nkosi.

"It's important that we keep on winning because when you lose the confidence dips. We're trying to build confidence for more games," Nkosi said.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Morne Steyn

Argentina

TBA

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby championshipsbu nkosigqeberharugby
Voting Booth
After winning the series against the British & Irish Lions, how will the Springboks fare in the Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Winners!
45% - 282 votes
Runners-up behind the All Blacks
47% - 293 votes
Third
6% - 38 votes
Bottom
3% - 16 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

5h ago

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo