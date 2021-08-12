S'bu Nkosi primed for rare Bok start as competition at wing heats up

Springbok wing S'bu Nkosi is happy to contribute to the squad, but also keen on making an impression when he gets to play.

Nkosi will be starting at right wing in Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Gqeberha.

Nkosi knows underestimating Argentina will be dangerous.

The competition at wing for the Springboks is thicker than a bamboo forest, but this is something S'bu Nkosi is accustomed to.

At the Sharks, starting places aren't guaranteed when Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi are around and with Cheslin Kolbe shooting off the lights wherever he plays, Nkosi has had to make do with playing second fiddle.

In a team-centric environment like that of the Springboks, the 25-year-old from Barberton has become comfortable in his role, even though the fire to fight for his position burns brightly.



"The excitement hasn't dimmed for me. It always remains there to be here because there are a lot of people who want to be here," Nkosi said.

"My responsibility has been to help prepare the guys and that is also exciting because it could be someone else who is wearing those shoes.

"I'm looking forward to playing Argentina. They're a very strong outfit and we'll prepare with that in mind."

Argentina, whom the Boks face in the first of two Rugby Championship Tests at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, are a dangerous team that cannot be taken lightly.

The one Test Nkosi played against Argentina in 2019 at Loftus Versfeld where the Springboks won 24-18 remains fresh in Nkosi's mind.

The Boks were winners in what became their last home Test in nearly two years because of Covid-19 issues, but the Argentines left a very physical impression.

They went one better by beating the All Blacks last year and proved to be a consistent thorn in the truncated Rugby Championship.

"They're a physical side with a good mix of athleticism, so we expect them to confront us physically," Nkosi said.

"The battles we fight against Argentina are different as compared to those of the British & Irish Lions because of the make-up of their team.

"We'll expect them to be confident and stand their ground, but we've also made plans of our own."

Winning momentum remains important for the Springboks after their 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions.

This isn't lost on Nkosi.

"It's important that we keep on winning because when you lose the confidence dips. We're trying to build confidence for more games," Nkosi said.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Morne Steyn

Argentina

TBA