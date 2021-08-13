Siya Kolisi and Springboks ready to stay No 1: 'We don't want to be one-hit wonders'

Despite a memorable series win over the British & Irish Lions, the Springboks' biggest challenge before the 2023 World Cup now lies ahead.

South Africa have never been particularly good at building properly on the foundation set by their World Cup victories in terms of consistent results.

But skipper Siya Kolisi insists that's about to change.

While a series victory over the British & Irish Lions is a fine addition to what the world champion Springboks have achieved under Rassie Erasmus and now Jacques Nienaber, their greatest challenge before 2023's World Cup lies ahead.



South Africa have been notoriously bad at building on their successes at the showpiece tournament.

The 1995 triumph was followed by two mediocre seasons thereafter, including the series loss to the Lions and a traumatic Tri-Nations campaign in 1997.

Peter de Villiers managed to mastermind a brilliant 2009 following Jake White's World Cup win in 2007 before his tenure fizzled out and saw the Boks fall out at the quarterfinal stage in 2011.

It's an annoying habit the Boks want to shake off as they commence their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday.

"The decision we made back in 2018 with Rassie and the rest of the coaches was that we needed goals in between winning the World Cup. We knew we were playing towards a bigger vision," said skipper Siya Kolisi.

"With or without the Covid-19 disruption, our goal has always been to be No 1 in the world and stay there. We want to have that ranking for as long as we can and play properly too.

"That's what drives us. We don't want to be one-hit wonders again."

Continuity is naturally key in driving consistent results, something Nienaber and co have achieved to a large extent, but that also needs to be counterbalanced by renewal.

That's why the emergence of players such as Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche, Jasper Wiese, Aphelele Fassi and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg is important.

"The biggest way to challenging for the No 1 ranking consistently is to (make players of national interest part of the setup), to have our players looking at clips sent by coach Mzwandile Stick and improving all the time. That's how we're ensuring the players in the Bok setup don't become too comfortable," said Kolisi.

"When you come into this setup, you're pushing for spots. But it's also important to realise that nobody is bigger than the team because we believe when a team is the most important factor you naturally make it easier to remain No 1.

"It's important to everyone to remember that whoever gets chosen on a given week has a major responsibility to perform. Also, those who aren't selected that week can't suddenly (sulk). We want to win games and trophies."

For Stick, considered the unsung hero of the Bok coaching setup, keeping the environment fresh and challenging is actually about keeping things simple.

"If you were to ask me how we prepare for every different team, how we prepared for the British & Irish Lions, I'd tell you there’s no difference. We respect all the teams we play against and we stick to our routine," he said.

"Once again, Siya mentioned previously that we've had goals from the beginning and there are certain actions that we've needed to take to get closer to them.

The process of how we do things, analyse and share information with the players doesn’t change irrespective of the team we're playing against. The main focus is to ensure we’re consistent in what we’re trying to do and what we want to achieve.

"We have set standards for ourselves and now we need to maintain them. That's the biggest thing for us. We treat everyone the same. It's going to be tough against Argentina."