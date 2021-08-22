Siya Kolisi happy for some Bok downtime amid Rugby Championship uncertainty

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said they'll stick to their preparation processes despite not having clarity on the next move of the Rugby Championships.

New Zealand's withdrawal from their Australian tour has jeopardised the tournament.

Argentina and South African were set to leave for Australia on Sunday for the Oceania leg of the tournament.

While Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was visibly appreciative of not playing a Test next week, the uncertainty that comes with the All Blacks' cancellation of their Australian trip has slightly messed up his and the team's planning.



The All Blacks abruptly called off their planned sojourn to Perth, much to the disgust of Rugby Australia and Wallaby coach Dave Rennie, but the Boks needed to keep focus for their Argentina game that they won 29-10 in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Kolisi said they'll unwind slightly, but will remain alert for any changes that may need them to get ready to travel.

"We don't know what's happening next week, so we need to follow our processes. On Sunday, it's our recovery then on Monday, we watch the game to see the mistake we made and how we rectify them, Kolisi said.

"We'll just have to wait for the middle of the week to see what is happening and whether we'll be travelling or not.

"We'll relax a bit knowing that we're not playing next week and see what we'll be doing as a team."

With the loose forward stock being decimated by injury, Kolisi's been required to get through six consecutive Test matches.

This is something new to him, but he said his move to Durban to join the Sharks from the Stormers coincidentally geared him up for his hi-octane stint with the national team.

"This isn't something I'm used to and as the coach said, we've got plenty of injuries in our position," Kolisi said.

"I'm very happy with the shift I have put in. When I moved to Durban, I needed to make sure I lift my game to a new level and play a whole game without being subbed."