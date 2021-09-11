Siya Kolisi says Wallabies clash about whose plan will win the day: 'We trust our defence'

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says Sunday’s Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies will boil down to which team will impose their style and philosophy on the other.

The Boks have come under some scrutiny for their stoic, defensive game plan, which has brought them bags of success after they added a British & Irish Lions tour win to add to the Rugby World Cup collection.

Au contraire, Australia has tried to match the All Black blow-for-blow with running rugby, but have come out bloodied and bruised on the wrong end of a 3-0 Bledisloe Cup sweep that included a record 57-22 defeat in Auckland last month.

"We look at it as our plan versus their plan," said Kolisi on the eve of the first Test against Australia at the Gold Coast.

"We know how they play, but we are going to stick to the way we play. We don’t hide away from it, we do kick a lot of ball, and they attack with ball in hand.

"We trust our defence. We kick because we are not scared to tackle, so it’s all about whose plan [will triumph]. That’s why they call it a Test match. Who is going to impose their plan on the other team?

"They do attack, and we like to defend, so it’s going to boil down to that on the day.

"You obviously can’t run away from the set-piece; it’s an important part of the game. They are a mauling team, and they are good a stopping opposition mauls, and they are a scrumming team, but so are we.

"When it comes to broken play, it will be about who is going to tackle the most and carry the most."

Kolisi’s men enter the game at Cbus Super Stadium with a worrying record in Australia after last winning there in 2013 when Heyneke Meyer’s Boks triumphed 38-12 in Brisbane.

Although Kolisi’s personal record as Bok skipper has seen him edge past 2007 World Cup-winning captain John Smit at 69% versus Smit’s 65%, he paid precious little mind to this feat.

"We haven’t played in [three] weeks, so I’m not really looking at records or anything that’s happened in the past," said Kolisi.

"The focus is on making sure we are focused on the game this weekend. I honestly don’t look at the winning ratio or anything like that, I just look at it game-by-game.

"Records are there to be broken, and there will always be someone else to come and break them. Our main focus as a team is to pitch up every day.

"I’ll look at the records when I’ve stopped playing."

Kick-off is at 12:05 on Sunday.

Teams:

Australia

15 Tom Banks, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Lachlan Swinton, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 Angus Bell

Substitutes: 16 Feleti Kaitu'u, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Leota, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Nic White, 22 Reece Hodge, 23 Jordan Petaia

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse