Springbok coach Nienaber's rational take on Vermeulen return: 'He will need time'

Duane Vermeulen returns to the Springbok jersey for the first time in nearly two years on Sunday.

Vermeulen has been recovering from an ankle injury.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber says it will take some time to get Vermeulen up to Test match intensity.



The major talking point after Wednesday's Springbok team announcement for Sunday's Rugby Championship clash against Australia is the return of Duane Vermeulen.

The 35-year-old has not played for his country since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama, where he put in a man-of-the-match performance as the Boks were crowned world champions.

An ankle injury and the resulting surgery ruined his chances of playing in this year's British & Irish Lions series, but Vermeulen's return now is a major boost for the Boks as they look to go one step further and land the 2021 Rugby Championship title.

Vermeulen has replaced Jasper Wiese, who moves down to the bench, in the No 8 jersey.

Addressing media on Wednesday, head coach Jacques Nieanaber said it was "great" to have Vermeulen back, adding that he had completed his recovery in exactly the time frame Springbok management had calculated.

"Duane has been part of our training since the week leading up to the last British & Irish Lions Test," Nienaber said.

"He is on track in terms of where we thought he would be."

With the Boks again opting for six forwards on their bench, Nienaber is mindful of the fact that it could take Vermeulen some time to get up to speed with the intensity of Test rugby having been out for such an extended period.

"I think it will take some time to get used to the pace and it takes a couple of matches," said the coach.

"In saying that, Duane has been part of the Springboks for over 50 Tests so he is an experienced player. He has been there before and he almost knows the shortcuts to things on the field.

"I'm happy with where we are and he's exactly where we thought he would be now.

"How many minutes he plays will depend on how the game unfolds on the day.

"I can't wait for him to get back on the field and I think he also can't wait. The last time he played international [rugby] was the World Cup final, so I'm looking forward to it."

The Boks also welcome back scrumhalves Faf de Klerk, who starts, and Herschel Jantjies to their squad following their own recoveries from injury as Cobus Reinach drops out of the squad entirely.

"Faf and Herschel are back and we were aiming for this game for both of them. That was the original return to play dates, so we're happy to get that quality back," said Nienaber.

Kick-off on Sunday is at 12:05 (SA time).