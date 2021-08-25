Rugby Championship

2h ago

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe set to leave Toulouse - reports

accreditation
Sport24 staff
Cheslin Kolbe. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe is being heavily linked with a move away from French giants Toulouse. 

According to numerous reports in French media, the 27-year-old is on the verge of signing a deal with Toulon in the Top 14. 

Kolbe has just won the Top 14 and the European Champions Cup with Toulouse and is considered one of the most devastating backline players in world rugby. 

Currently under contract at Toulouse until 2023, Kolbe is set to join Toulon this October, according to beIN Sports.

The report adds that Kolbe has signed for three years at his new club. 

Eben Etzebeth also plays for Toulon.

Kolbe, who is currently in the Springbok camp that is travelling to Australia for a six-week tour to compete in the Rugby Championship, has been at Toulouse since 2017 after he left Western Province and the Stormers. 

