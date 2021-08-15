Springboks bolster Rugby Championship squad, call on Jean-Luc du Preez

The Springboks have called up Jean-Luc du Preez as additional cover at lock and loose forward ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Du Preez was a member of the expanded Springbok squad earlier in the season, and he returned to the Sale Sharks after national coach Jacques Nienaber reduced the size of the squad following the South Africa 'A' matches during the Castle Lager Lions Series.

With one more Test in Nelson Mandela Bay against Argentina on Saturday and a tour to Australasia looming, Nienaber has opted to recall Du Preez, who boasts 13 Test caps.

"We have a physically demanding Rugby Championship campaign ahead, which includes a long tour, and given the strict protocols in place to call up players to Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we opted to draft Jean-Luc into the group sooner rather than later," said Nienaber.

"He is a seasoned player and understands the demands of playing competitions such as this, and over and above that he is familiar with our structures, so we are looking forward to seeing him back in the mix."

The Boks won their opening campaign of the 2021 tournament by beating Argentina 32-12 this past Saturday.

- SA Rugby