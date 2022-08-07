Springboks close ranking gap on France, Ireland as All Blacks reach new low





Following their emphatic 26-10 demolition of New Zealand on Saturday in Mbombela, the Springboks will remain in the third position in the World Rugby rankings.

With their loss to South Africa, the All Blacks, however, have dropped to number five in the rankings, their lowest position ever.

READ | Nelspruit's spine-tingling SA anthem moves Springboks: 'You could hear the passion'

When the official rankings are released later this week, South Africa will have 89.41 points, the same as France in second place.

Ireland still holds the number one ranking after their series win against the All Blacks in New Zealand, as they sit at the summit with 90.03 points.

The All Blacks have swapped places with England as Eddie Jones' men move into fourth position.

Despite their 41-26 win over the Pumas in Mendoza, Australia remains in sixth position.

World Rugby rankings

1 Ireland - 90.03

2 France - 89.41

3 South Africa - 89.41

4 England - 86.25

5 New Zealand - 86.13

6 Australia - 83.30

7 Scotland - 81.93

8 Wales - 81.28

9 Argentina - 79.32

10 Japan - 77.74



