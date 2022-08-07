Rugby Championship

1h ago

Springboks close ranking gap on France, Ireland as All Blacks reach new low

Craig Taylor
Springboks celebrate (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)
Springboks celebrate (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)


Following their emphatic 26-10 demolition of New Zealand on Saturday in Mbombela, the Springboks will remain in the third position in the World Rugby rankings.

With their loss to South Africa, the All Blacks, however, have dropped to number five in the rankings, their lowest position ever. 

When the official rankings are released later this week, South Africa will have 89.41 points, the same as France in second place.

Ireland still holds the number one ranking after their series win against the All Blacks in New Zealand, as they sit at the summit with 90.03 points.

The All Blacks have swapped places with England as Eddie Jones' men move into fourth position. 

Despite their  41-26 win over the Pumas in Mendoza, Australia remains in sixth position.

World Rugby rankings

1 Ireland - 90.03

2 France - 89.41

3 South Africa - 89.41

4 England - 86.25

5 New Zealand - 86.13

6 Australia - 83.30

7 Scotland - 81.93

8 Wales - 81.28

9 Argentina - 79.32

10 Japan - 77.74


Fixtures
Sat 06 Aug 22 15:05 PM (SAST)
Springboks
New Zealand
Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela
SuperSport
Sat 06 Aug 22 19:05 PM (SAST)
Argentina
Australia
Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 13 Aug 22 15:05 PM (SAST)
Springboks
New Zealand
Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg
SuperSport
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. New Zealand
6
5
25
Team Logo
2. Australia
6
4
18
Team Logo
3. South Africa
6
3
15
Team Logo
4. Argentina
6
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
