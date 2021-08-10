Springbok coach Nienaber explains 12 changes: 'There is zero disrespect to Argentina'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said they still respect Argentina despite making several changes for their run-on side for Saturday's Test in Gqeberha.

One of those changes is at hooker where Joseph Dweba will be making his Test debut.

Nienaber knows he cannot underestimate the Pumas, especially after they lowered the All Blacks' colours last year.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said the 12 changes they made to the squad for Saturday's Argentina Test was based on player welfare and not disrespecting their opponents.



Having beaten the British and Irish Lions 2-1 in what was a heated series, the focus has shifted to the Rugby Championship where the Boks host Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Gqeberha.

In the forwards, only four players in locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager and loose-forwards Siya Kolisi and Jasper Wiese remain from the starting line-up.

Wholesale changes in the back division see Elton Jantjies, Aphelele Fassi, Frans Steyn, Jesse Kriel, S'bu Nkosi and Damian Willemse all coming in for starts.

On the bench, Marvin Orie and Dan du Preez were named as the new replacements in the reversion to the six/two split.

Nienaber emphasised the need to add to squad depth while also winning.

"In the changes we made, there's zero disrespect to Argentina and we had this conversation with the players," Nienaber said.

"Since the World Cup, they've played seven Tests and they've only lost one. There's no disrespect, but we have five big Tests on the trot.

"We're in a position where we have to look at player welfare, so the changes are player welfare-driven more than anything else.

"There are some strategic goals that we'd like to achieve, with the first one being to win, while the other is the creation of squad depth."

Of the changes, one of them in hooker Joseph Dweba will be making his Test debut. The 25-year-old featured in the South Africa 'A'/British and Irish Lions game, but seniority ruled the roost through the series when Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx were the preferred hookers.

Nienaber said the Boks needed to maintain a semblance of consistency in other positions

"If you look at where we made the changes, I wouldn't say that we've got new players, but the starting front row hasn't played for a while," Nienaber said.

"Joseph played in the South Africa 'A' game, but this will be his first Test, while Wilco Louw isn't new to the Springboks.

"We've got consistency in other positions and on the bench, we have the same guys who finished the third Test against the Lions."

The Springboks have long understood how difficult an opponent the Pumas can be and having seen them down the All Blacks last year, Nienaber is under no illusion as to what to expect from them.

"They're tactically astute, they're smart, so we really have to nail our planning down in terms of trying to break them down," Nienaber said.

"They have a phenomenal attack, they have fast wingers and they can score from turnovers, so across the board, they're a well organised side."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Morne Steyn

Argentina

TBA