Springboks confirm Rassie will be back on 'water boy' duty for Pumas meeting

The national director of rugby left the national setup last week to spend time with his family, coinciding with him receiving his charge sheet from World Rugby.

His legal representative confirmed last week that the charges against him are "detailed".

Rassie Erasmus is expected to be back on "water boy" duties for the Springboks in this weekend's Rugby Championship meeting with Argentina in Gqeberha.

The national director of rugby, given how much attention he received during the series against the British & Irish Lions, was conspicuously absent for last week's 32-12 victory at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Jacques Nienaber, Springbok head coach, reiterated earlier reports that Erasmus was merely given time off to be with his family though it's a rather neat turn of events too that his break coincided with him receiving a detailed charge sheet from World Rugby.

His lawyer, Frikkie Erasmus, confirmed late last week that the World Cup-winning coach's defence against misconduct charges - stemming from his infamous video criticising refereeing decisions in the first Lions Test - can now commence in earnest.

No official date for the disciplinary hearing has been set.

"Yeah, I hope he'll be on the sidelines again for us," Nienaber said on Tuesday after announcing his team for the match.

"Rassie had a couple of things that he had to take care of and also wanted to spend some time with his family.

"I've been very fortunate having mine with me in the bio-bubble, but Rassie hasn't had that luxury due to some logistical stuff. He had a bit of a break, which is good as he'll now be refreshed."

Nienaber also assured that Erasmus had been subjected to the relevant and rigorous safety protocols to get back into the bio-secure environment.

While the 48-year-old's presence has been questioned by various detractors, notably Clive Woodward, the national setup continues to hail his involvement in terms of providing technical and mental insights.

"He's back with us and got into the setup with the right protocols and hopefully, he'll be on his post. I believe he will."

Kick-off is at 17:05.