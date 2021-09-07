Springboks facing major Cheslin Kolbe blow before Wallabies clash

The Springboks look likely to tackle the Wallabies this weekend without Cheslin Kolbe.

The world-class winger sustained a leg injury during a training session last Friday and hasn't been on the field since.

Assistant coach Deon Davids confirmed that all other squad members are available for selection.

The Springboks are bracing for the setback of being without one of their biggest weapons when they resume their Rugby Championship campaign against Australia on the Gold Coast this weekend.

Team management on Tuesday confirmed that Cheslin Kolbe is in doubt for selection after sustaining a leg injury during a training session last weekend.

"Cheslin got a hit on his leg," said national assistant coach Deon Davids.

"It happened last Friday and he was sent to our medical staff for treatment and assessment. It's not too serious and we're confident he'll be ready as soon as possible, but there is some doubt."

Indeed, even if the dynamic winger's affliction has improved over the past few days, Springbok selection protocol generally dictates that a player who hasn't been medically cleared at the start of a match week won't be considered for selection.

"The medical team is still busy with his assessment," said Davids.

"We'll be making a decision later (tonight in Australia) or Wednesday morning in terms of his availability."

Pressed on whether Kolbe, who last week completed a money-spinning and high-profile move to French giants Toulon, has in all likelihood missed the "deadline" for staking his claim for selection, Davids suggested that the South Africans might be flexible.

"I believe it's probably better to wait for clarity on that decision in Wednesday's team announcement," he said.

"But I can state that Cheslin hasn't training since last Friday when he sustained his blow. He didn't participate in our training session on Tuesday.

"We'll carefully consider all the available evidence to make the right decision."

The overall picture, however, is far rosier as all other members of the 41-man squad are fit and available for selection, including stalwarts such as Duane Vermeulen and Faf de Klerk.

"All the players present are available. They're back on the field and training and everyone is in really high spirits," said Davids.

"We had a really hard week training wise last week and everyone dealt with it really well."