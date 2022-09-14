Springboks get 3rd Kiwi ref in a row for Pumas Test

New Zealand's James Doleman will referee Saturday's Rugby Championship Test between Argentina and South Africa in Buenos Aires.

It'll be the third Test in a row where the Springboks will have a Kiwi in charge of the whistle.

Ben O'Keeffe was the referee in the Boks' 24-8 win over the Wallabies in Sydney, while Paul Williams was on duty in their 25-17 defeat to Australia in Adelaide.

For Saturday's game at Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Australia's Damon Murphy and Wales' Craig Evans will be the assistant referees, while New Zealand's Chris Hart will be the television match official (TMO).

The Test kicks off at 21:10 (SA time).

Springbok team:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Elrigh Louw, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Andre Esterhuizen, 23 Frans Steyn



