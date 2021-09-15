Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

Springboks go diplomatic route as ref debate rages: 'It's a difficult job'

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deon Davids. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Deon Davids. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • The Springboks have adopted a diplomatic line to refereeing ahead of Saturday's Test against the Wallabies.
  • Their scrum dominance in particular was met with little reward last week, but assistant coach Deon Davids pointed out it's a difficult area for refs to adjudicate.
  • Davids also said he sympathises with both the refs and players on the issue.

Unlike the more stern - critics will say inflammatory - Rassie Erasmus, the day-to-day Springbok coaching staff have adopted a distinctly diplomatic line to refereeing ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship "rematch" against the Wallabies in Brisbane.

South Africa were left high and dry in last weekend's 26-28 defeat by Luke Pearce's officiating at scrum time as their general dominance was met with little reward.

But forwards guru Deon Davids believes the Boks' best answer for overcoming this challenge is to simply continue trying to find common ground with the men with the whistles.

"It's obvious that set-pieces are a very important part of our game. Talking of the scrums, it's an area that's very difficult to officiate," he said.

"I think the important thing for us, looking back, is to make sure that there's alignment with the pictures we see as coaches and what referees see, so that going forward we can understand how to interpret what is the areas we can work on."

Given the continued debate over the standard of refereeing around the world, that view is honourable though perhaps still ineffective in addressing the root causes.

Also, the Springboks arguably use set-pieces as a cornerstone for their game plan more prominently than many other counterparts, meaning that a strength will always be a potential weakness if they are confronted with referees who don't give them the benefit of the doubt with 50/50 calls.

"It's true that you'll always get 50/50 calls everywhere," said Davids.

"But it's very competitive and I feel for the referees and players in terms of calls that need to made as well as the reward that's expected by players in certain situations. 

"We had discussions on this and a brief one with the refs too. We should have a better understanding of it going forward."

The Springboks announce their team at 11:00 on Wednesday. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby
Fixtures
Sat 18 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
Australia
South Africa
Suncorp Stadium
Sat 18 Sep 21 12:05 PM (SAST)
Argentina
New Zealand
Suncorp Stadium
Sat 25 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
South Africa
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
View More
Results
Sun 12 Sep 21
South Africa 26
Australia 28
Sun 12 Sep 21
New Zealand 39
Argentina 0
Sun 05 Sep 21
Australia 21
New Zealand 38
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. New Zealand
3
3
15
2. South Africa
3
2
10
3. Australia
3
1
4
4. Argentina
3
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo