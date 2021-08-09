30m ago

add bookmark

Springboks ‘grew’ from tough Lions series but face selection dilemmas for Argentina

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deon Davids. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)
Deon Davids. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said the team grew as a group during the tough British & Irish Lions series that South Africa won 2-1 with a tough-as-teak third Test triumph.
  • The Boks now face numerous selection posers for Los Pumas, including whether to rest players and bring others back from injury.
  • The Springboks will name their match 23 for the Argentina game on Tuesday at 13:30.

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids says the team grew as a group during the tough British & Irish Lions series that South Africa won 2-1 with a tough-as-teak third Test triumph in Cape Town last weekend.

After only one night of popping victory champagne, the Boks had to travel to Gqeberha to prepare for their opening Rugby Championship encounter against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this Saturday.

Forwards coach Davids on Monday applauded his pack and the general squad forwards who didn’t play big minutes but trained at the right intensity to prepare the matchday team.

READ | Deon Davids hails 'champion' Trevor Nyakane, says Ox Nche back in training

"I’m proud of the players’ performance. It was a very tough series, very competitive up front and we grew as a group from the first Test against Georgia to the Lions series," Davids said.

"There was a consistent process of us trying to improve but having so much experience in the side helped a lot.

"The willingness of the players to share their experience with the new guys coming in was definitely encouraging.

"Also, the guys that assisted the forward pack, who did not play every week but helped prepare our starters for each Test match, played a huge role to paint pictures of what we can expect and assisting us to find solutions.

"It made sure that the starting pack could perform in scrums and lineouts. Those factors were very important to achieve what we’ve achieved.

"The forwards handled big moments in the game."

The Boks now face numerous selection posers ahead of the clash against Los Pumas this weekend after having to quickly come down from the high of dispatching the Lions.

Locks Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert played big minutes in the three Tests, as did skipper Siya Kolisi.

Pieter-Steph du Toit’s shoulder injury, which led to him missing the third Test, also complicates selection as he awaits his medical assessment.

Duane Vermeulen is also on the waiting list after recovering from an ankle injury, as is scrumhalf Faf de Klerk.

"We come from a very competitive series and we have a lot guys that performed well when they got an opportunity.

"The players’ performances, the player workload, injuries and teams we play against, all those factors play a role in our consideration for team selection.

"Those are things we’ve looked at from the start of the season. We’ve understood and looked at different scenarios during the Lions series and how things will unfold in the Rugby Championship and, later, the end-of-year tour.

"As for this week, we will consider player rotation or continuing with players based on their performances or building more depth in the squad.

"Those are all the things we will consider in making the final decision for the team this coming weekend."

The Springboks will name their match 23 for the Argentina game on Tuesday at 13:30.

Springbok squad:

Forwards  

Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane, Joseph Dweba, Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG SnymanSiya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Dan du Preez, Rynhardt Elstadt.

Backs 

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Elton Jantjies, Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Rosko Specman, Damian Willemse, Frans Steyn.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby championshipdeon davidsrugby
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
61% - 4864 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
24% - 1941 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
15% - 1185 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: 2020 Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: 2020 Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo