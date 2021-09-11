Springboks in better physical and mental shape for Wallabies than British Lions - skipper Kolisi

Captain Siya Kolisi says the Springboks are in better shape physically and mentally ahead of their clash against the Wallabies on Sundays than when they met the British & Irish Lions in SA in winter.

It's all to do with the Boks no longer having to live in the stringent bio-bubble that characterised the Lions series, which limited their movement because of strict tour Covid protocols.

After completing their quarantine period, the Boks have been given the freedom of movement, enjoying the sights, restaurants and able to attend training and gym facilities more frequently than they did at home.

Kolisi, who caught Covid and had to self-isolate days before the Lions series began, said their freer state geed them up for their next Rugby Championship game against the Aussies.

"We feel good because we are now able to go to the training field mostly, unlike during the Lions tour because we were mostly in our rooms," the skipper said.

"We were getting frequent positive tests, one after the other. Now we are able to get ourselves into shape at the gym and on the field.

"So, the body feels good, and our spirits are very high at the moment now that we are out of quarantine and out of the bubble.

"We are able to get out and grab some coffee and stuff. We feel so excited about the game because we want to rectify our record in Australia.

"We have to start well and show intensity. When they get onto the field, we must make sure they know we mean business from the first whistle."

The Boks will likely face a boisterous crowd when they set foot at the Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday (12:05 kick-off), but this could spur them on further and not intimidate the visitors.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick also said there was a noticeable glee in the Springbok players ahead of the tricky tie against the wounded rivals.

"We come from SA; we are used to crowds and toyi-toyis, so we won't be intimidated by their fans in the stands," said Stick.

"We are actually happy to see a vibe at the stadium, even though it's going to be a partisan crowd in Australia's favour.

"But it's going to be nice to see other countries moving forward with their lives, and people are able to move past this pandemic.

"That's what we wish for South Africa as well. Hopefully, soon we'll see our fans back in the stands as well.

"The players are also in a great mind space, too. They are happy because they can move around and go to restaurants and enjoys steaks."