Rugby Championship

Springboks' lead atop World Rugby rankings cut, Wallabies rise 2 spots

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi tackles Wallabies counterpart Michael Hooper. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
The Springboks' lead at the summit of the World Rugby rankings has been cut to 2.18 rating points following the past weekend's Rugby Championship action.

The Boks lost 28-26 to the Wallabies at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast on Sunday, while the All Blacks walloped Argentina 39-0 at the same ground earlier in the day.

New Zealand didn't gain any ratings points for their victory - due to the 7.45 points between the teams and the Kiwis being regarded as the home team by tournament organisers Sanzaar - but the Springboks were docked two points for losing to Australia.

Australia, meanwhile, climbed two spots - above France and Argentina - to fifth after gaining two full rating points with their last-gasp win.

The Rugby Championship moves to Brisbane this weekend, with Australia taking on South Africa at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday (09:05 SA time), before Argentina and New Zealand duel in the later game (12:05 SA time).

World Rugby rankings (Top 10):

1. South Africa (92.49 points)

2. New Zealand (90.31)

3. England (85.44)

4. Ireland (84.85)

5. Australia (84.11)

6. France (83.87)

7. Argentina (82.86)

8. Scotland (82.02)

9. Wales (80.59)

10. Japan (79.13)

Other:

25. Namibia (59.04)

34. Zimbabwe (50.71)

35. Kenya (50.55)

Fixtures
Sat 18 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
Australia
South Africa
Suncorp Stadium
Sat 18 Sep 21 12:05 PM (SAST)
Argentina
New Zealand
Suncorp Stadium
Sat 25 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
South Africa
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Results
Sun 12 Sep 21
South Africa 26
Australia 28
Sun 12 Sep 21
New Zealand 39
Argentina 0
Sun 05 Sep 21
Australia 21
New Zealand 38
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. New Zealand
3
3
15
2. South Africa
3
2
10
3. Australia
3
1
4
4. Argentina
3
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
