Springboks' lead atop World Rugby rankings cut, Wallabies rise 2 spots

The Springboks' lead at the summit of the World Rugby rankings has been cut to 2.18 rating points following the past weekend's Rugby Championship action.

The Boks lost 28-26 to the Wallabies at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast on Sunday, while the All Blacks walloped Argentina 39-0 at the same ground earlier in the day.

New Zealand didn't gain any ratings points for their victory - due to the 7.45 points between the teams and the Kiwis being regarded as the home team by tournament organisers Sanzaar - but the Springboks were docked two points for losing to Australia.

Australia, meanwhile, climbed two spots - above France and Argentina - to fifth after gaining two full rating points with their last-gasp win.

The Rugby Championship moves to Brisbane this weekend, with Australia taking on South Africa at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday (09:05 SA time), before Argentina and New Zealand duel in the later game (12:05 SA time).