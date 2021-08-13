Springboks: Mzwandile Stick warms to the idea of neutral All Black Test

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is warm to the idea of the Springbok/All Black Rugby Championship Test taking place on neutral territory.

This has become a distinct possibility after New Zealand's borders were closed to international travel for the rest of the year.

The Springboks and the All Blacks will meet for the 100th time in what will be the 100th anniversary of the intense rivalry the All Blacks have dominated in the professional era.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said playing the All Blacks on neutral territory may not be a bad idea.

The Springboks were due to play two Tests against New Zealand in Dunedin and Auckland, but with New Zealand's border's close for the rest of the year as a Covid-19 preventative measure, the Bok Test may be played in Perth, Western Australia.

Should the Test take place, it will be the 100th Test between the nations in a 100-year rivalry that started on 13 August 1921 at the now-defunct Carisbrook Stadium in Dunedin.

While the Springboks have the formidable adversary in the form of Argentina to deal with at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday to start their Rugby Championship title defence, Stick said the lack of green jerseys at a stadium in New Zealand makes for a daunting experience.

"We wouldn't complain if we had to play the All Blacks in neutral territory because it is difficult to play the All Blacks in New Zealand," Stick said.

"Playing in New Zealand is an unforgettable experience as a player, especially when you beat them there, but we'll be grateful to play them anywhere.

"We'll use that opportunity as best as we can because they're a different team when they're playing at home.

"You hardly see a green jersey in the stand when you play the All Blacks in New Zealand."

That the Springboks and the All Blacks haven't met since the 2019 Rugby World Cup where Steve Hansen's side won 23-13 gives the game an added dimension.

The All Blacks are now coached by Ian Foster, with the All Black mentor making a rather unflattering remark about the Bok style of play that ended up being good enough to beat the British and Irish Lions 2-1 in the recently concluded series.

With all the excitement the All Blacks are purported to have in their game, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Warren Gatland's charges.

There also was the added embarrassment of having their pants pulled down by Argentina at home last year.

That said, the significance of playing the All Blacks, a team that serious blotted Stick early Springbok coaching copybook in 2016, isn't lost on the Gqeberha-born coach.

"That game is an important one from a historical perspective, so I don't think it will make much of a difference if we play them in New Zealand or Australia," Stick said.

"We're talking of two teams who make the grass suffer when they meet."

TEAMS South Africa 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw (Harlequins, England), 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Morne Steyn Argentina 15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Santiago Chocobares, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Matias Moroni, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Felipe Ezcurra, 8, Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Facundo Isa, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro



