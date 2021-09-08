Springboks relaxed over return of crowds: 'Now the old normal is weird again'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has jokingly noted that just when his troops we're getting used to playing without crowds, they're now back to playing in front of them.

Full stadiums will be allowed for the duration of the Rugby Championship in Australia.

Senior lock Eben Etzebeth notes that on-field communication will be something to get used to again, but none of the players are daunted by the prospect.

Just when South African rugby players got the hang of playing in the "new normal" without crowds, they're suddenly back to the "old normal".



Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber picked up on this curious situation ahead of his side's Rugby Championship encounter with Australia, which will be played in front of a substantial crowd at the Cbus Stadium on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

"It's funny, I recently told someone that we all told each other last year that it's going to be weird playing without crowds," he said on Wednesday.

"This week, we're telling each other it's going to be weird again playing with crowds."

Yet the prospect of having to face an arena of supporters that will in all likelihood overwhelmingly cheer the Wallabies on isn't one that's spooking the Boks.

They haven't even bothered coming up with particularly shrewd plans to make the adjustment easier.

"We spoke about this issue obviously in terms of leading up to the Test match. As a rugby player, you want to perform in front of people," said Nienaber.

"We didn't do anything specific about it."

The Bok mentor believes the only real challenge lies in some logistical aspects such as "micro-communication".

"I think communication may be more different than difficult. Your micro comms between players will probably need to increase, for example when I want to communicate to somebody who's next to another in the defensive line, I might have to go with someone as an intermediary.

"Without crowds, you can basically just say something out loud and everyone would hear it. That will be something we'll have to adapt to."

One man who could prove quite useful in that regard is senior lock Eben Etzebeth, one of the few overseas-based players in the squad who has recently been exposed to screams, laughs and chants from the stands.

"It's going to be exciting to play in front of a crowd again," said the towering second rower.

"The guys in South Africa haven't done that for quite a while, but at Toulon I got a taste of it again in the French Top14. The atmosphere is always something that adds to the occasion."

But he admits the Boks will have to get used to communicating in a manner they're out of practice with currently.

"On-field comms won't be as clear as we're used to, like it was in the British & Irish Lions series or Argentina," said Etzebeth.

"However, we've all said it's going to be a great experience again. A full stadium going to provide another interesting aspect to the Test match."

Kick-off on Sunday is at 12:05.