Springboks rue missed opportunities in Aussie nightmare: 'It's frustrating'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber battled to hide his frustration after yet another loss to the Wallabies.

This time, the Boks lost 25-17 in Adelaide, Nienaber's third consecutive loss to Dave Rennie's charges, extending SA's losing streak Down Under.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi also credited Australia for being the better side on the day.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber may have doffed his cap to Australia after recording a third consecutive win against the Boks, but also couldn't hide his frustration of how much better his side should have played.



Saturday's 25-17 loss in Adelaide was South Africa's third straight defeat against the Wallabies and one that looks slightly embellished after the Wallabies led 25-3 at one stage.

The hosts were also a man down, but the Boks were not able to capitalise on that advantage, something that frustrated Nienaber.

READ | Awful in Adelaide: Woeful Springboks collapse to defeat against superior Wallabies ... again

It's the second consecutive match where the Boks have not been able to make the most of a man advantage, having wasted the same scenario against the All Blacks at Ellis Park.

"Hats off to Australia. I thought their defence was good, and we didn't capitalise. It's frustrating," Nienaber said.

"We're all emotional now, so we'll have to have a good look and see why.

"We were camped in their 22 at the end of the first half and we just didn't get any conversion of points."

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi also gave the resourceful Wallabies their platitudes, saying they were smarter in terms of making the most of the chances that came their way.

"They were amazing tonight. They played really well," said Kolisi.

"They took the opportunities they created whereas I felt we created opportunities, especially in the first half, and didn't take them.

"We could have been more clinical, but their defence was also good."

The Springbok Rugby Championship caravan now moves to Sydney, where they haven't won in 29 years, but Nienaber seemed to be buoyed enough by their last 10-minute showing to feel they'll be better in one of their bogey cities.

ALSO READ | Bok coach Nienaber won't blame referee after Wallabies shocker: 'We can only look at ourselves'

It is clear though the Boks will have to be sharper and smarter if they're to snap what is becoming an unnecessary losing streak against a Wallaby side that's far from vintage, but one that has the wood over Nienaber.

"The beauty of rugby is that you've got seven days and then you get another opportunity," Nienaber said.

"We'll take our lessons, have a good look at the game, and then change a couple of things if we have to.

"We got some answers today and the key thing is to put those answers into momentum for next weekend."



