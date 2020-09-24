Springboks' Rugby Championship remains in doubt as Sanzaar confirms schedule

SANZAAR has unveiled the competition fixtures for this year's rescheduled Rugby Championship.

The Springboks, who are the defending champions, are expected to play their opening game against Argentina

However, it was made clear that Springboks participation is still in doubt due to government protocols.

The Springboks will begin their Rugby Championship defence against Argentina in Brisbane, as SANZAAR unveiled the fixtures for this year's rescheduled tournament.

This year's Rugby Championship will be held in Australia (in Brisbane, Newcastle and Sydney) from 7 November to 12 December.

According to the press release, the Springboks' participation still has to be confirmed as they await on the relaxation of the government's current ban on international sporting participation and the outcome of assessments of high performance and player welfare issues.

The teams will be separated and will stay in a bubble during the six-week tournament and would be required to observe all health regulations as imposed by the New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland governments.

The wellness of the squads will be continually monitored in line with NSW Heath requirements.

"It has taken a lot of hard work to get to this point, but we are delighted that we can now confirm the match dates and venues for The Rugby Championship 2020," said SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos.

"The six double-header Saturdays are a first for the tournament and will produce an exciting feast of rugby for spectators at the venues who will actually be getting two world class international tests for the price of one entry ticket."

Siya Kolisi's men are scheduled to play back-to-back matches against New Zealand in Sydney and Newcastle - before the tournament returns to Sydney for the final two rounds.

Kick-off times for the double-header matches will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, this weekend the local season will resume with a friendly double-header at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, when the Bulls take on the Sharks and the Lions battle the Stormers on Super Fan Saturday.

The Rugby Championship 2020 fixtures:

Round One - Saturday, 7 November 2020

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Argentina v South Africa

Australia v New Zealand

Round Two - Saturday, 14 November

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v Argentina

South Africa v Australia

Round Three - Saturday, 21 November

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v South Africa

Australia v Argentina

Round Four - Saturday, 28 November

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Argentina v Australia

South Africa v New Zealand

Round Five - Saturday, 5 December

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Argentina v New Zealand

Australia v South Africa

Round Six – Saturday, 12 December

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

South Africa v Argentina

Australia v New Zealand

- Compiled by Sport24 staff