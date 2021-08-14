47m ago

add bookmark

Siya Kolisi: Springboks switched on for 'completely different' Argentina challenge

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku in Gqeberha
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said that they are ready for the Argentine challenge after seeing off the British & Irish Lions.
  • The teams meet at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday for the first of two Rugby Championship Tests.
  • Kolisi said the Pumas have brought their best side and will be difficult to confront.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi admits that they are ready for whatever Argentina will throw at them on Saturday.

The sides meet in a Rugby Championship clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha in what will be a first game between the sides in nearly two years.

They last met in August 2019 before the Springboks departed for their successful Rugby World Cup journey.

Kolisi said they switched onto Argentina the day after they beat the British and Irish Lions 19-16 at the Cape Town Stadium to clinch a 2-1 series win.

"We celebrated on Saturday, but on Sunday, we already had clips of Argentina and the coaching staff was already prepared," Kolisi said.

"We're already on Argentina because they're a completely different challenge, so we can't prepare any less than we did before.

"Our training has been really good and we're looking to adapt to the way that Argentina plays and make sure we get our gameplan going."

With Argentina having beaten New Zealand away last year, Kolisi is under no illusions of how difficult the Pumas will be.

Kolisi felt they've picked their best side, meaning that they've got to nail their basics from the onset.

"They have a strong pack and I think they've chosen their best side. They've got hard ball carriers, so we have to be sharp on a lot of things," Kolisi said.

"I'm looking forward to what we can do. We can't focus too much on them. If we can get our stuff right, it doesn't really matter who we play against."

The match kicks off 17:05.

TEAMS

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw (Harlequins, England), 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Morne Steyn

Argentina

15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Santiago Chocobares, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Matias Moroni, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Felipe Ezcurra, 8, Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Facundo Isa, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Carlos Muzzio, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Matias Alemanno, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Domingo Miotti, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby championshipsiya kolisigqeberharugby
loading... Live
England 119/3
India 364/10
View More
Voting Booth
After winning the series against the British & Irish Lions, how will the Springboks fare in the Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Winners!
47% - 453 votes
Runners-up behind the All Blacks
44% - 425 votes
Third
6% - 61 votes
Bottom
2% - 24 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo