Springboks turn to veteran Steyn at flyhalf for Durban title decider

Frans Steyn will start at flyhalf for the Springboks in Saturday's final Rugby Championship encounter in Durban.

The veteran takes the No 10 jersey from Damian Willemse, who has been sidelined with concussion.

Steyn's inclusion is one of two changes to the starting XV that beat the Pumas 36-20 in Buenos Aires last weekend. The other change sees Pieter-Steph du Toit start at flanker in place of Franco Mostert, who will feature on the bench.

The notable changes on the bench are the return of hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who makes a welcome return from a knee injury, and Kurt-Lee Arendse, who has completed his four-game suspension following a dangerous tackle against the All Blacks.

Mbonambi will be joined by strong reinforcements in Vincent Koch (prop) and Duane Vermeulen (No 8), who join Mostert and Kwagga Smith as the forwards on the bench.

It's a six-two forwards-backs split on the bench, with Faf de Klerk and Arendse the backline cover. De Klerk will provide scrumhalf and flyhalf back-up and Arendse will cover fullback and wing.

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse

"We showed in the first half last week what we are capable of and our fighting spirit in the dying minutes was admirable," Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said.

"That made it easy for us to opt for continuity in selection in the starting line-up. Obviously the one change was injury enforced as Damian Willemse has been ruled out due to concussion, and we were pleased the calmness Frans Steyn brought at flyhalf when Damian left the field.

"The energy and enthusiasm Pieter-Steph has been showing at training has also been great, and we know what he is capable of in this loose trio, so I am sure he will make an impact among the loose forwards."

Regarding his decision to opt for a six-two forwards-backs split on the bench, Nienaber explained: "We know what challenges Argentina will pose and we feel that this would be the best option for us for this match specifically.

"We have a group of hungry and talented players serving in the bomb squad this week and every player in the match day squad knows what is expected of them if we want to win the Rugby Championship."

Last weekend's bonus-point win in Buenos Aires put the Boks level on points with New Zealand (14), with the All Blacks only at No 1 because of a superior points difference of 13.

If the All Blacks fail to claim a bonus-point victory in their game against the Wallabies at Eden Park, then a five-point win for the Boks against the Pumas at Kings Park would secure the Rugby Championship.

However, a relatively comfortable win for the All Blacks - who haven't lost to the Wallabies at Eden Park since 1986 - would require South Africa to thump Argentina with a large score.

"We viewed last week as a semi-final and this week as a final, but Argentina are a team that do not give an inch, and they never stop fighting as we saw last week," Nienaber added.

"They defeated New Zealand away from home against the odds and they registered a convincing victory against Australia at home, so we know we are in for a massive battle.

"There will be a few keys to victory this week, and these include set piece dominance, using our opportunities and ensuring that we do the right things in specific areas of the field.

"It is all or nothing for us this week, and we have a team with several players who have won the Rugby World Cup and the British & Irish Lions Series, so they know it will take nothing less than a quality 80-minute effort to win this match and the competition."

Nienaber expected another bruising battle against Los Pumas.

"They are one of the teams whose patriotism radiates in their performances. They are strong in the set pieces and have talented backs and they will challenge us in every department.

"They also never give up, as they showed in the second half last week to bounce back from 22-6 down to 22-20, and they will draw a lot of confidence from that going into this match.

"This is a massive game for both teams, so we need to be switched on mentally and physically from start to end of the match."

Saturday's Test at Kings Park kicks off at 17:05.



