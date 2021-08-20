Springboks v All Blacks at Twickenham? RFU 'open to discussion'

The English RFU has confirmed it would be "open to discussion" for Twickenham to host Rugby Championship Tests.

This follows renewed Covid-19 restrictions in Australia and New Zealand that have threatened to derail the 2021 Rugby Championship.

The Springboks were set to face the Wallabies in two Tests in Australia, before taking on the All Blacks in Dunedin and Auckland.

But after New Zealand was placed in a national lockdown it led to speculation that four of the Springboks' remaining matches could be played in Perth.

However, New Zealand Rugby announced on Friday that the All Blacks' two Tests against South Africa would not be played in New Zealand, and that the Kiwis would not be flying to Perth this weekend for the third Bledisloe Cup Test which was scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium on 28 August.

Southern hemisphere governing body Sanzaar is working hard behind the scenes to find an alternative for the tournament to go ahead.

One of the options mooted is a move to Europe, with the Rugby Pass website reporting on Thursday that Sanzaar was considering this option. The planned host cities are London, Paris, Cardiff and Dublin, the report stated.

According to the The Telegraph, the RFU has already indicated its willingness to enter into negotiations with Sanzaar, although reiterated that an exemption would be required from the UK government in order to host games in England and Wales.

"The RFU is always open to discussion regarding the global calendar and we are aware of the challenges facing the Rugby Championship at the moment, much further consultation is required around player welfare and potential organisational and commercial impacts for all unions therefore it is too early to speculate on any developments," an RFU spokesperson said.

SA Rugby, meanwhile, also indicated on Friday that it was keen to host the remaining Rugby Championship games.

"We have advised Sanzaar that we are ready and able to host the remainder of the competition in South Africa, pending our government's approval," the governing body's CEO Jurie Roux said.



"But we are now well-versed in turning on rugby Tests within the prevailing Covid restrictions and have the venues and accommodation necessary. We just need the go-ahead."