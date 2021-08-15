19m ago

add bookmark

Squad system worked well for victorious Springboks, says Nienaber

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber and captain Siya Kolisi
Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber and captain Siya Kolisi
David Rogers/Getty Images

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber said the team's squad system was a major factor in a 32-12 win over Argentina in their opening Rugby Championship match in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The Springboks made 10 changes in their starting team, which Nienaber said was part of a plan to manage a challenging schedule.

"We are playing five big Test matches in a row," he told an online news conference. "The new guys were nice and fresh."

READ | Effusive Bok coach Nienaber praises fast-learning Fassi: 'He'll have a long Springbok career at 15'

He said, though, that the players left out on Saturday after winning a series against the British and Irish Lions over the previous three weekends played an active role in the preparations for the Argentina game.

"I don't like the word 'rest'. The guys who didn't start today didn't rest. They had a role to fill in preparing the team. It's not like they train less. They just play a different role," said Nienaber.

That role, he said, was in "playing Argentina" in game-simulation situations.

"We are only now a third into our season so we will have to box smart in how we try and keep players fresh."

Nienaber said Argentina were worthy opponents.

"This was only the second match they have lost since the World Cup (in 2019).

"They have played the All Blacks twice, they have played Australia twice and they have played Wales twice. And Wales are the reigning Six Nations champions. They are a tough team to break down."

The Springboks play Argentina again at the same venue next Saturday before travelling to Australia and New Zealand for their remaining fixtures, starting against Australia in Sydney on 12 September.

Nienaber paid tribute to the Springbok squad for the way they refocused after their success against the Lions.

"On Sunday we had a couple of beers. We enjoyed it, but we knew we were going straight into the Rugby Championship. The work that the players put in was awesome."

Argentina captain and hooker Julian Montoya said his team would need to work hard during the week with a focus on the setpieces and their kicking game.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
argentinaspringboksrugby championshipjacques nienaberrugby
loading... Live
England 391/10
India 364/10
View More
Voting Booth
After winning the series against the British & Irish Lions, how will the Springboks fare in the Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Winners!
47% - 512 votes
Runners-up behind the All Blacks
44% - 484 votes
Third
6% - 66 votes
Bottom
2% - 27 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo