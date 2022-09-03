Stick confident Kriel won't handbrake Springbok attack: 'He'll put the wings in position to strike'

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was confident that outside centre Jesse Kriel would not apply the handbrake to the Springbok attack against the Wallabies.

Kriel replaced injured No 13 Lukhanyo Am for the Saturday 11:35 kick-off game in Sydney.

The Boks are hoping to recover from two successive losses to the All Blacks at Ellis Park and Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was confident that outside centre Jesse Kriel would not apply the handbrake to the Springbok attack against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.

Kriel, who replaces injured No 13 Lukhanyo Am, has often copped criticism for "dying" with the ball and not allowing the ball to flow to the wings on attack.

Am, his very antithesis, is known for allowing his outside backs to flourish, when he is on the ball, with killer finisher Makazole Mapimpi the chief beneficiary.

"All players on the field get a level of freedom from the coaches to take opportunities when they can spread the ball to the wings," said Stick ahead of the 11:35 (SA time) kick-off.

"No player hasn’t been given that power in the game. I trust that Jesse Kriel will be able to utilise those opportunities and put the wings in position to strike.

"Sometimes, people don’t understand that you have to be direct at first to give the team momentum.

"You saw last week that, when we sent the ball too early wide, we were marshalled into touch and that’s not what the coaches want.

"The players know that, not just Jesse but Damian (Willemse and De Allende). When the chance is there, they will use it.

"You’re playing against teams with strong defensive systems as well."

Rookie Canan Moodie makes his Springbok debut at No 14 in place of Warrick Gelant, who drops to the bench.