Stick says 104th Springbok-All Black Test 'will decide' Rugby Championship

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the winner of Saturday's clash against the All Blacks in Auckland will almost certainly prevail as the Rugby Championship title holder.

The All Blacks and the Springboks kicked off the tournament on a positive note with respective wins against Argentina and Australia.

Stick said they'll play in whatever manner that'll help them procure a win in Auckland.

The significance of momentum being gathered from the Rugby Championship has been widely spoken of, but in a World Cup year, it's the William Webb-Ellis trophy that really matters.

Saturday's clash, the first at the Mount Smart Stadium with Eden Park requisitioned for World Cup duty, is the first between the teams in New Zealand in four years and the first in Auckland in a half-dozen years.

The teams go into the game on the back of impressive wins against Argentina and Australia, and with the points differential being narrow, Stick may be right in saying the winner will have one hand on the regional trophy.

"The game on Saturday is very important because we take every Test match seriously," Stick said.

"The All Black Test is a big game, especially away from home and it's difficult to top that occasion.

"We're trying to develop our systems towards the World Cup, but an All Black Test remains a big deal, so it remains very important.

"It'll help with World Cup momentum, and I think this game will decide who will win the Rugby Championship.

"We've prepared as best as we can in all ways possible because it's a big game."

Teams: New Zealand 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Tupou Vaa'i, 20 Dalton Papali'i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Braydon Ennor, 23 Caleb Clarke South Africa 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok

Stick said they'll go all out to procure a positive result against New Zealand and not worry about how they play.

The Boks produced an enterprising style of rugby in their 43-12 win against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld, raising concerns about whether they over showed their attacking World Cup hand.

Stick said the aim was to make sure they play the best rugby to ensure they come away with a win against the All Blacks.

"I'm not sure what showing our full hand means," Stick said.

"When you play against the All Blacks, you want to win and you have to be at your best, regardless of what you stand for and what you're up to.

"The main thing was getting ready so that we can perform at our best. We're not going to hold back on anything.

"We'll do anything in our power to win against the All Blacks because it's not going to be easy."

Saturday's Test kicks off at 09:05 (SA time).