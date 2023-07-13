The Auckland agony: New Zealand rugby's Eden a place of pain for Springboks

The Springboks are rare visitors to Auckland, and when they have made appearances there, it hasn't been great.

Some of their heaviest defeats have come in New Zealand's rugby heartland.

They make their first visit to the city in six years when they face the All Blacks at the Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday.

While those in Christchurch may disagree, Auckland remains the heartbeat of New Zealand rugby.



When the rugby pulse in the Land of the Long White Cloud's biggest metro is functional, it shows in All Black rugby.

New Zealand haven't lost a Test in Auckland since 1994. Oddly, the Boks came close to stamping their names on that record with an 18-18 draw soon after France's 23-20 win earlier in the same year.

Since then, the All Blacks have only really been challenged by the French, notably in the 2011 Rugby World Cup final the hosts won 8-7, with every challenger being waylaid.

South Africa have won only two of their 11 Tests in Auckland, with both those successes being pre-Second World War events.

That's a mean record and one the Boks must confront when they meet the All Blacks at the rather unusual venue of Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday. For those wondering, Eden Park has been requisitioned for the Women's Football World Cup.

Here are the Boks' low moments in Auckland in the professional era:

New Zealand 55-35 South Africa: 9 August 1997

Carel du Plessis's Springboks were fresh off a routine Brisbane bruising when they made this trip across the ditch for what was a day game.

At 23-21 at half-time, the Boks may have thought they were in with a shout, especially after fluffing a 23-7 lead to lose 35-32 at Ellis Park earlier in the tournament.

Andre Venter was then sent off for stamping on Sean Fitzpatrick's head and, with that numerical disadvantage, the Boks were made to pay.

It was the first time they conceded 50 points in a Test and, as history would show, it wasn't going to be the last.

New Zealand 26-15 South Africa: 25 August 2001

The Boks were far better in this outing, but the All Blacks kept the Springboks try-less, not just in that game, but in that season.

Five Braam van Straaten penalties were all they had to show for their efforts as the All Blacks had too much class.

Andrew Merhten's boot, Pita Alatini's try, and a penalty try ensured the Boks left Auckland winless.

New Zealand 32-12 Africa: 10 July 2010

At the height of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the Springboks under Peter de Villiers still needed to fulfill their Tri-Nations obligations.

On the back of the Bulls' Super Rugby success where the 2010 final was contested against the Stormers, the Boks had every reason to be bullish about their chances.

They'd also put three Tests past the All Blacks in 2009, so the chances of breaking the Auckland hoodoo were definitely heightened.

This was a much changed and tactically sharper All-Black side that put the Boks to the sword and did the same in Wellington the following week, with Sir Graham Henry's side going on to win the World Cup the following year.

New Zealand 29-15 South Africa: 14 September 2013

This remains the second-best Test ever played in the Heyneke Meyer era, even though they ended up on the losing side.

This game was marred by Romain Poite yellow-carding Bismarck du Plessis for what was a legal tackle on Daniel Carter.

Du Plessis was then red-carded early in the second half, meaning the Boks had to navigate the second stanza with 14 men.

The All Blacks, despite also losing Richie McCaw to injury, were far superior and deservedly won what was a cracking fixture.

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa: 16 September 2017

The Boks may have lost their previous two games against the All Blacks 41-13 and 57-15 respectively, but they came into this game, played at Auckland's North Harbour Stadium, on the back of five successive wins and a draw.

Allister Coetzee's world then came crashing down with an annihilation to end all annihilations as the Boks were blown to smithereens.

The Boks were unable to create a clear-cut try-scoring opportunity as the All Blacks ran over their rivals.

It was at this point that the All Black/Springbok rivalry was actually called into question because of the wide margins of defeat.

The Boks did bounce back gradually to level out things significantly.

That was the last time the Springboks visited Auckland.