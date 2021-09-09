There's a good reason for the Springboks' 'weird'-looking Bomb Squad

The Springboks admit their bench will look "weird" for Sunday's clash against the Wallabies.

That's down to coach Jacques Nienaber picking three flankers among his substitutes.

But he explains that's in anticipation of a match where the Aussies will be looking to consistently speed things up.

The Springboks admit their bench looks "weird", but it's a necessity if they are going to arrest their losing streak against the Wallabies in Australia.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has raised eyebrows with a bench that upon first glance looks woefully unbalanced for Sunday's Rugby Championship clash on the Gold Coast.

No less than three loose forwards have been included, with the burly, 1.85m and 106kg frame of Marco van Staden filling the No 19 jersey, one traditionally reserved for a towering lock.

He's joined by Kwagga Smith and Jasper Wiese.

While the rest of the proverbial Bomb Squad has a familiar look to it - including another poacher in the imposing Malcolm Marx - the lack of a lock is interesting.

But Nienaber is hardly afraid of revealing why he's done so.

"If you look at how Australia play all the Test matches, they play with pace and tempo and massive continuity,” he said.

"They have an awesome skillset, in terms of having the capability to stretch you from touchline to touchline. That was the other reason.



“It's definitely going to be a high-tempo game."

With Duane Vermeulen unlikely to last 80 minutes given his match fitness, providing enough insurance will be vital.

And, of course, there are three starting locks.

"I know it looks weird having three loose forwards on the bench, but you must remember that one of our locks is playing loose forward for us in the starting line-up in terms of Franco Mostert," said Nienaber.



"It looks weird. Why would you have three loose forwards on the bench? But we are starting three locks if you put it like that."

Regardless, it's abundantly clear that the Boks really have put thought into improving on a dismal record Down Under.

"We've talked about it this week. There's a lot of respect for Australia," said senior lock Eben Etzebeth.

"If you look at our past results against them, one can see this is one opponent we can never underestimate. It's always going to be tough.

"In the professional era, they've always been one of the best teams."

Kick-off is at 12:05.