Tickets still up for grabs for Boks v Pumas at Ellis Park: 'We are hoping for the 50 000-mark'

Ellis Park will struggle to sell out Saturday's Rugby Championship Test between South Africa and Argentina.

As things stand, just over 44 000 tickets have been sold for the 62 000-seater ground in Johannesburg.

The stadium will be hosting Argentina for the first time since August 2008.

South Africa's final home Test before the World Cup when they play Argentina at Ellis Park on Saturday will struggle to be sold out by the time the game kicks off at 17:00.



Ellis Park's managing director, Pieter Burger, told News24 on Wednesday that they had sold just over 44 000 and they're aiming for at least 50 000 by Saturday.

Ellis Park, which hosted the 1995 Rugby World Cup final, has a capacity of just over 62 000.

It is a ground where the Boks, with the exception of New Zealand, last lost a Test against any other opposition in 2001, to France.

The ground was packed for last year's 35-23 loss to New Zealand, but Argentina, who have attracted good crowds wherever they've played in South Africa, don't have Australia's or New Zealand's pulling power.

READ | Old (maybe) but gold: Duane answers every question asked of him and now looks indispensable

Last year's Kings Park Test attracted just under 46 000 at the 52 000-seater Durban-based venue.

Post Covid-19 lockdown regulations, Springbok games have been well attended, with the Wales Tests in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town all selling out, along with the All Blacks Tests in Mbombela and Johannesburg.

The same was applicable to the Australia Test at Loftus Versfeld earlier this month, clearly signifying the increased appetite for Test match rugby.

READ | Excitement at attacking prospects of new Springbok halfbacks: 'The fans will go crazy'

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Faf de Klerk , 22 Lukhanyo Am, 23 Damian Willemse

Burger, who said a collection of former Springbok World Cup winners will form a guard of honour for the team when they enter the field, added they had surpassed the tickets sold for the corresponding game against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld in 2019.

"We've surpassed the previous record for the 2019 farewell game against Argentina and, I stand to be corrected, but I think it was 29 000," Burger told News24.

"We are hoping for and chasing the 50 000-mark and, if we can do more than that, it would be even better for us.

"We're shooting for the moon and hoping we land on the stars."

The Test will be Argentina's first Test in Johannesburg since 9 August, 2008 when they lost 63-9, a game that took place to the backdrop of them finishing third in the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France.

Rob Houwing | Bok team: Few signs of Nienaber's 'youth' ... but forceful unit

They joined the southern hemisphere international competition in 2012 to expand the Tri-Nations to the Rugby Championship, and have played at most grounds except for Ellis Park.

Burger said the Argentina Test is a difficult sell compared to its illustrious southern hemisphere rivals even though the team has been missed in Johannesburg.

"When you look at the Argentinian Test, it's never a Test that's as well supported as compared to the other ones," Burger said.

"You have the other Tests, like the All Blacks, that everyone wants to attend, but with Argentina, it is always different.

"Also, the team that's going to play on Saturday is far removed from the one that was here 15 years ago."