VERBATIM | Why the Springboks are 'downplaying' historic 100th All Blacks Test

The dominant theme to the Springboks' build-up to Saturday's special 100th Test match against the All Blacks, a game to be played in Townsville, has been the team's seeming aloofness in terms of the occasion.

Indeed, the party line has simply been that "this is just another Test" for the coaches and players.

Yet given the enduring rivalry between the two countries, it would be easy for some members of the rugby community to believe that the South Africans aren't acknowledging the nostalgia associated with the fixture.

On Friday, national assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and Bok skipper Siya Kolisi neatly cleared up any misconceptions in this regard.

Jacques Nienaber and his charges are fully invested in the match, but also have had to acknowledge that from a high-performance perspective - what they've done on the field - they needed to avoid unnecessary distractions.

After all, there's a Rugby Championship title - however faint that hope may be - to defend and two substandard performances against the Wallabies to improve on.

Results remains, after all, what the Boks are judged on.

STICK - WHY THE BOKS NEED TO STAY CALM AND RATIONAL

"The most important thing is that we need to be in control of our system. We need to be in control of how we’re going to play our game. A big week like this is naturally massive for the players, even for us as coaches. These are the games you want to be a part of.



That’s why it’s very important that your emotions need to be in the right place. We don’t need any motivation when you play the All Blacks, it’s a big game. You know what’s coming.



They play according to their strengths and we also play to our strengths. We don’t have to change anything, we just have to get better with what we do. Maybe, against Australia last week, we drifted away from our strengths and that was the main focus this week.



Regarding the occasion, just to play against the All Blacks is massive. The guys are excited, we’ve done everything possible to make sure we get better and hopefully things will go according to plan."

KOLISI - WE'RE NOT DOWNPLAYING ANYTHING

"We can’t lie about how important rugby is to our country. Every game is important for us. Each player, we have our own plans and system for preparing and our own ambitions. We know what people at home are expecting, what they want to see from us.



That’s stuff we deal with by ourselves when we sit in our rooms and prepare for a match. It’s definitely things that we think about. It’s not hidden.



You saw in ‘Chasing the Sun’, when Rassie Erasmus spoke to us before the World Cup final, that we know what this occasion is about. We want to try and focus, bring whatever energy you can into a game.



So yes, we’re not downplaying this game even as we’re saying it’s just another Test match. We think about the broader implications of what we’re doing. Of the support we receive. It does motivate us, it gives us a little more to play for.



But even if it wasn’t Heritage Day, we’d still be giving it our all. It’s exciting. We’re going to give it our best."

Kick-off is at 09:05.

Teams: All Blacks



15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 George Bridge, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Ardie Savea (captain), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody



Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Brad Weber, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Quinn Tupaea



Springboks



15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Trevor Nyakane





Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn















