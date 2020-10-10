Decision on Springboks' Rugby Championship title defence set for next week

SA Rugby will reach a decision next week on whether the Springboks will defend their Rugby Championship title in 2020.
This year's edition of the tournament starts at the end of this month in Australia.
"The Springboks' ability to participate in the Rugby Championship would be finalised early next week," SA Rugby said in a statement released on Saturday morning.
"The team is due to defend its title in Australia between 7 November and 12 December, but several hurdles needed to be cleared if it is to be confirmed."
Southern hemisphere governing body Sanzaar announced earlier in the week a revised fixture draw for the upcoming Rugby Championship.
The 12-match tournament will now be played across seven weeks starting with Australia entertaining neighbours New Zealand on Saturday, 31 October at ANZ Stadium, Sydney.
The statement further suggested that SA Rugby was seeking clarification from the departments of Arts, Sports and Culture and of Transport as to how those regulations would impact on the planned participation.
"A final decision was only likely to be finalised early next week once those clarifications had been assessed internally and with SA Rugby’s SANZAAR partners," it read.
The concern centres around the match preparedness of the Springboks with many of South Africa's players having only returned to competitive rugby in the last two weeks since the national lockdown all the way back in March.
"We are a long way off in terms of fitness and match readiness from where we were at the World Cup," Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said last week.
2020 Rugby Championship Fixtures:
Matchday one - Saturday 31 October
ANZ Stadium, Sydney
19:45 (10:45 SA time) - Australia v New Zealand
Matchday two - Saturday 7 November 2020
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
17:00 (08:00 SA time) - Argentina v South Africa
19:45 (10:45 SA time) - Australia v New Zealand
Match day three - Saturday 14 November
Bankwest Stadium, Sydney
17:00 (08:00 SA time) - New Zealand v Argentina
19:45 (10:45 SA time) - South Africa v Australia
Match day four - Saturday 21 November
ANZ Stadium, Sydney
17:00 (08:00 SA time) - New Zealand v South Africa
19:45 (10:45 SA time) - Australia v Argentina
Match day five - Saturday 28 November
McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
17:00 (08:00 SA time) - Argentina v Australia
19:45 (10:45 SA time)- South Africa v New Zealand
Match day six - Saturday 5 December
Bankwest Stadium, Sydney
17:00 (08:00 SA time) - Argentina v New Zealand
19:45 (10:45 SA time) - Australia v South Africa
Match day seven - Saturday 12 December
McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
19:45 (10:45 SA time) - South Africa v Argentina
- Compiled by Sport24 staff