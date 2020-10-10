Decision on Springboks' Rugby Championship title defence set for next week

SA Rugby will reach a decision next week on whether the Springboks will defend their Rugby Championship title in 2020.

This year's edition of the tournament starts at the end of this month in Australia.

"The Springboks' ability to participate in the Rugby Championship would be finalised early next week," SA Rugby said in a statement released on Saturday morning.

"The team is due to defend its title in Australia between 7 November and 12 December, but several hurdles needed to be cleared if it is to be confirmed."

Southern hemisphere governing body Sanzaar announced earlier in the week a revised fixture draw for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

The 12-match tournament will now be played across seven weeks starting with Australia entertaining neighbours New Zealand on Saturday, 31 October at ANZ Stadium, Sydney.

The statement further suggested that SA Rugby was seeking clarification from the departments of Arts, Sports and Culture and of Transport as to how those regulations would impact on the planned participation.

"A final decision was only likely to be finalised early next week once those clarifications had been assessed internally and with SA Rugby’s SANZAAR partners," it read.

The concern centres around the match preparedness of the Springboks with many of South Africa's players having only returned to competitive rugby in the last two weeks since the national lockdown all the way back in March.

"We are a long way off in terms of fitness and match readiness from where we were at the World Cup," Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said last week.

2020 Rugby Championship Fixtures:



Matchday one - Saturday 31 October

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

19:45 (10:45 SA time) - Australia v New Zealand



Matchday two - Saturday 7 November 2020

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

17:00 (08:00 SA time) - Argentina v South Africa

19:45 (10:45 SA time) - Australia v New Zealand



Match day three - Saturday 14 November

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

17:00 (08:00 SA time) - New Zealand v Argentina

19:45 (10:45 SA time) - South Africa v Australia



Match day four - Saturday 21 November

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

17:00 (08:00 SA time) - New Zealand v South Africa

19:45 (10:45 SA time) - Australia v Argentina



Match day five - Saturday 28 November

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

17:00 (08:00 SA time) - Argentina v Australia

19:45 (10:45 SA time)- South Africa v New Zealand



Match day six - Saturday 5 December

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

17:00 (08:00 SA time) - Argentina v New Zealand

19:45 (10:45 SA time) - Australia v South Africa



Match day seven - Saturday 12 December

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

19:45 (10:45 SA time) - South Africa v Argentina

- Compiled by Sport24 staff