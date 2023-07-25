Vermeulen leads much-changed Boks against Pumas as Williams, Libbok and Arendse earn starts

Duane Vermeulen is back at No 8 to lead the Springboks in their Test against Argentina in Johannesburg.

Grant Williams and Manie Libbok also form a new halfback partnership.

Kurt-Lee Arendse starts ahead of Makazole Mapimpi at left wing.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made several changes to his team to face Argentina in their final Rugby Championship Test of the season at Ellis Park on Saturday.

No 8 Duane Vermeulen is back to lead the Boks, having also done so in the 43-12 win over Australia at Loftus a few weeks ago.

The Bok starting XV features nine changes to the one that went down 35-20 to the All Blacks in Auckland earlier this month.

Notably, there is a new halfback pairing with Grant Williams starting at scrumhalf in place of Faf de Klerk and Manie Libbok taking the No 10 jersey from Damian Willlemse.

The Bok mentor also rotated his loose forwards, with the trio of Vermeulen and flankers Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden, who started the opening match of the competition against the Wallabies, returning to the starting XV.

The other changes up front are at hooker, where Malcolm Marx takes over from Bongi Mbonambi, and lock, where Marvin Orie comes in for Lood de Jager.

In the backline, try-scoring ace Kurt-Lee Arendse - who bagged a hat-trick against Australia - will start in place of Makazole Mapimpi, while experienced centre Jesse Kriel will make his first appearance of the season in the midfield alongside vice-captain Damian de Allende.

Nienaber opted for a five-three split on the bench in favour of the forwards, which includes prop Trevor Nyakane, who will provide an impact with Mbonambi, Vincent Koch (prop), RG Snyman (lock) and Kwagga Smith (loose forward).

The three backline reserves are the versatile Willemse, De Klerk (scrumhalf) and Lukhanyo Am (centre).

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Faf de Klerk , 22 Lukhanyo Am, 23 Damian Willemse

"This is a quality team that will offer us the skills we need against Argentina," said Nienaber. "It also contains a good balance of experience and youth, which is vital as we build toward the Rugby World Cup.

"There are only four more matches before we kick off our Rugby World Cup campaign so it’s a fine balancing act to give all the players a chance to stake a claim for places while selecting teams that we believe are best equipped for the opposition we'll face, and we’re pleased with the way we’ve managed that process up to now.

"Obviously the result in New Zealand was bitterly disappointing, but we came into the season with a plan that will hopefully allow us to select the best possible squad for the World Cup and peak at the right time.”

Nienaber said the Boks were eager to bounce back after losing in Auckland. He stressed the importance of starting well this time around.

"The Pumas showed in their last two games that they can be a force to be reckoned with, so we have to be sharp from the get-go, be accurate in our execution on attack and defence, and use the opportunities we create," said Nienaber. "They pride themselves on their set pieces, they are very dangerous at exploiting your mistakes, and they never stop fighting which makes them a challenging opponent.

"But that said, we know where we went wrong in our last match, and we are determined to correct the wrongs from that day and get our season back on track.

"We are anticipating a hard-fought battle and we know we need to be focused for the full 80 minutes, but we are ready to go out there and give everything."

Saturday's Test will be South Africa's final home match of the season. This will fire the team up even more, the coach reckons.

"We saw in 2019 how passionate the nation is about the Springboks and hopefully we can make this a good send-off for the team," said Nienaber.

"The support we have enjoyed at Ellis Park in the past has been phenomenal, and although we know our Rugby Championship hopes of are out of hands at the moment, it would be a memorable day if things go our way, and the match proves to be a decider."

Kick-off is at 17:05 on Saturday.



