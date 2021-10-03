Vermeulen on what turned tables against All Blacks: 'In this game, we took our opportunities'

Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen said they made better use of their opportunities in Saturday's 31-29 win against the All Blacks.

Vermeulen effected a match-changing turnover that had an impact on the game.

Vermeulen also touched on Frans Steyn's contribution in the game after he came on as a substitute.

Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen said they made better use of their opportunities in their 31-29 win against the All Blacks in Gold Coast on Saturday.

The All Blacks may have scored three tries to the Springboks' two, but were behind the eight-ball for the better part of the game.

Vermeulen played a crucial role in the Boks getting a last-minute penalty that Elton Jantjies converted to clinch the win.

READ | Bok ratings: Siya sets tone for blood 'n guts victory

The burly loose forward felt that things finally went their way after close calls in the narrow losses against Australia and New Zealand in earlier encounters.

"Sometimes, when you get opportunities, you need to take them and in this game, we took them," Vermeulen said.

"Last week, we felt we were on the wrong end of the ref's whistle and some calls that we thought should have gone our way didn't.

"Fortunately, the ball bounced in our direction in this game and we now have the result."

Frans Steyn played an important role from the bench in replacing an out-of-sorts Willie le Roux.

Steyn may have missed an early tackle, but redeemed himself with a tactical kicking display that ensured the Boks played rugby in the right areas of the field.

Steyn also pulled off a brutal tackle on All Black fullback Damian McKenzie, but was penalised by English referee Matthew Carley.

Vermeulen said Steyn took the concession of the penalty personally, but later events in the game were to work out in his and the team's favour.

"Frans Steyn's emotions where there to see when he tackled Damian McKenzie ball and all, only for the ref to penalise him," Vermeulen said.



"He was quite negative after that and he felt like he'd let the team down and he was close to tears.

"He was ecstatic and very happy when we got that last penalty, so he was very relieved and also the knowledge of knowing the trip home is close and one will see their family."