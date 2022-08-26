Wallabies feeding Boks own medicine with 6-2 split? 'They’ve told us exactly what they’ll bring'

The Wallabies could look to feed the Springboks a taste of their own medicine after going with the now infamous South African tactic of a 6-2 bench split.

The Boks have gone with the traditional 5-3, with Elton Jantjies covering flyhalf and Frans Steyn as the utility back.

The Aussies host South Africa at the Adelaide Oval in the Rugby Championship on Saturday at 07:30.

Australia head coach Dave Rennie has opted for two back-rowers in Rob Leota and Pete Samu to beef up his substitutes instead of bringing recalled veteran flyhalf Bernard Foley in the 23.

Scrumhalf Tate McDermott, and outside back Andrew Kellaway are the only two backline players in the replacements.

"Australia using the 6-2 split ... a lot of people had a lot to say about us doing it," said Springbok captain Siya Kolisi with a wry chuckle.

"They're setting their intentions of what they want to do. It’s going to be a tough set-piece battle and it works. But we're trying something new this week.

"Their forwards are probably going to be throwing themselves into as many battles as they can, so the next guy can come on [and finish the job].

"But we're looking forward to facing them tomorrow (Saturday)."

Kolisi said they would not change their approach to the game, despite Australia setting their stalls to meet SA's confrontational and dominant set-piece style.

"Nothing changes for us, no matter what they do. We are focusing on ourselves," he said.

"Our game plan won't change but we just need to make sure we take the opportunities we’re presented with during the game.

"Even though we aren't playing our 6-2 split, we are going to go in hard at set-pieces, in our scrums and lineouts and their put-ins.

"They've told us exactly what they’ll bring, especially in set-pieces, by picking this team that they have."