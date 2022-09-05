Rugby Championship

Wallabies sink to lowest-ever ranking after defeat to Springboks

Herman Mostert
Springbok winger Canan Moodie scores a try on debut against the Wallabies. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
After losing 24-8 to the Springboks in Sydney over the weekend, the Wallabies have slumped to their lowest ever World Rugby ranking.

Dave Rennie's charges slipped down from sixth to eighth, just a quarter of a point ahead of ninth-placed Wales.

Full World Rugby rankings

The Springboks, who beat the Wallabies for the first time in Australia since 2013, remain in third place but added 1.42 rating points to their tally.

The world champions are now on 87.89 points - a 1.48-point cushion over the All Blacks, who moved past England into fourth position after thumping Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton.

Argentina, even in defeat, and Scotland have both improved their positions, moving up to sixth and seventh, as a result of the Wallabies' two-position fall.

World Rugby rankings (top 10):

1. Ireland - 90.03

2. France - 89.41

3. South Africa - 87.89

4. New Zealand - 86.41

5. England - 86.25

6. Argentina - 82.32

7. Scotland - 81.93

8. Australia - 81.54

9. Wales - 81.28

10. Japan 77.74

Other:

24. Namibia - 60.56

32. Zimbabwe - 52.43

33. Kenya - 52.06


