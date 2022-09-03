WATCH | High-flying teen Moodie shows athletic prowess in awesome Springbok debut try

Springbok debutant Canan Moodie marked his bow into international rugby with an awesome try against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday that makes you want to watch over and over again.

The 19-year-old came into the starting XV in place of Warrick Gelant and looked flawless on the right wing the entire game, even though he was up against Wallaby strong man Marika Koroibete in the opposite wing.

But the Bulls prodigy showed he had the stomach for the fight, shoulders for the load and the gallop and leap to snatch a Jaden Hendrikse Garyowen in mid-air to score the Springboks' second try in a 24-8 win.

19-YEAR-OLD CANAN MOODIE ON DEBUT ???? pic.twitter.com/pSWOuqRlI7 — SuperSport ?? (@SuperSportTV) September 3, 2022

The Moodies, from Paarl, could also be seen on Twitter celebrating their son's amazing achievement.

Moodie only started his senior Bulls debut during the United Rugby Championship (URC) against the Lions as recently as February this year.

His rise was so steep that he started the URC final against the Stormers in Cape Town. Months later, he was called into the Springbok squad following Cheslin Kolbe's injury and Bulls teammate Kurt-Lee Arendse's four-match suspension.

He capped his steep growth path with a mouth-watering international debut try that will be remembered for years to come.

