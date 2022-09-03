Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | High-flying teen Moodie shows athletic prowess in awesome Springbok debut try

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Canan Moodie. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Canan Moodie. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Springbok debutant Canan Moodie marked his bow into international rugby with an awesome try against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday that makes you want to watch over and over again.

The 19-year-old came into the starting XV in place of Warrick Gelant and looked flawless on the right wing the entire game, even though he was up against Wallaby strong man Marika Koroibete in the opposite wing.

But the Bulls prodigy showed he had the stomach for the fight, shoulders for the load and the gallop and leap to snatch a Jaden Hendrikse Garyowen in mid-air to score the Springboks' second try in a 24-8 win.

RECAP | Australia vs South Africa

READ | JP Pietersen on comparisons with Bok newcomer: 'At 19, I was half the man Moodie is'

The Moodies, from Paarl, could also be seen on Twitter celebrating their son's amazing achievement.

Moodie only started his senior Bulls debut during the United Rugby Championship (URC) against the Lions as recently as February this year.

His rise was so steep that he started the URC final against the Stormers in Cape Town. Months later, he was called into the Springbok squad following Cheslin Kolbe's injury and Bulls teammate Kurt-Lee Arendse's four-match suspension.

He capped his steep growth path with a mouth-watering international debut try that will be remembered for years to come.

READ | Teenage marvel Moodie emotional after making Springbok squad: 'He was in tears, man'

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswallabiesrugby championshipcanan moodierugby
Fixtures
Thu 15 Sep 22 09:45 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
New Zealand
New Zealand
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
SuperSport
Sat 17 Sep 22 19:10 PM (SAST)
Argentina
Argentina
Springboks
Springboks
Estadio Jose Amalfitani, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 24 Sep 22 07:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
New Zealand
Australia
Australia
Eden Park, Auckland
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 03 Sep 22
Australia
Australia 8
Springboks
Springboks 24
Sat 03 Sep 22
New Zealand
New Zealand 53
Argentina
Argentina 3
Sat 27 Aug 22
New Zealand
New Zealand 18
Argentina
Argentina 25
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo