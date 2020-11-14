1h ago

WATCH | 'It’s a big day for Argentina rugby,' says heroic Matera after win over All Blacks

Pablo Matera (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Argentina left it all out on the pitch on Saturday in their incredible 25-15 win over the All Blacks, none more so than captain Pablo Matera.

The flanker covered every blade of grass on both defence and attack and won a crucial turnover late in the game when the All Blacks still had a chance at victory.

Speaking after the game, Matera said that the victory was important for Argentinian rugby, especially due to the circumstances surrounding their preparations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's a big day for Argentina rugby. It's very tough in Argentina at the moment and it was tough for us to come here and prepare for this tournament, but we want to show people that if you work hard you can get things done. I'm really proud of this team and our country. It's very special," said Matera.

Argentina's next match is against Australia on Saturday, 21 November. 

Watch Matera's inteview below


- Compiled by Sport24 staff

