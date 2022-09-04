Rugby Championship

WATCH | More than rugby! Springboks, Wallabies all smiles after Sydney Test

Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks (R) has a disagreement with Allan Alaalatoa of the Wallabies. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
The Springboks' 24-8 win over the Wallabies on Saturday had moments of tension, and tempers flared on a few occasions.

After the match, however, the teams were all smiles as they shared a few beers.

That included Eben Etzebeth and Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa who were involved in an altercation following Makazole Mapimpi's second-half try.

WATCH below as the two teams spend some time together after the heated battle:

South Africa next take the Pumas on Saturday in Argentina.

Kick-off is at 21:10 (SA time).



Fixtures
Thu 15 Sep 22 09:45 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
New Zealand
New Zealand
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
SuperSport
Sat 17 Sep 22 19:10 PM (SAST)
Argentina
Argentina
Springboks
Springboks
Estadio Jose Amalfitani, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 24 Sep 22 07:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
New Zealand
Australia
Australia
Eden Park, Auckland
SuperSport
Results
Sat 03 Sep 22
Australia
Australia 8
Springboks
Springboks 24
Sat 03 Sep 22
New Zealand
New Zealand 53
Argentina
Argentina 3
Sat 27 Aug 22
New Zealand
New Zealand 18
Argentina
Argentina 25
