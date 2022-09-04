WATCH | More than rugby! Springboks, Wallabies all smiles after Sydney Test

The Springboks' 24-8 win over the Wallabies on Saturday had moments of tension, and tempers flared on a few occasions.
READ | Bok ratings: Kolisi leads winning grunt on grumpy night
After the match, however, the teams were all smiles as they shared a few beers.
That included Eben Etzebeth and Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa who were involved in an altercation following Makazole Mapimpi's second-half try.
WATCH below as the two teams spend some time together after the heated battle:
South Africa next take the Pumas on Saturday in Argentina.
Kick-off is at 21:10 (SA time).