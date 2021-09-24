WATCH | 'One hundred games and two people of colour captaining' exclaims Siya Kolisi ahead of landmark 100th Test

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a poignant and light-hearted moment with his All Black counterpart Ardie Savea ahead of Saturday's 100th Test between the teams in Townsville.

The sides first met on 13 August 1921 in Dunedin.

The match will see Kolisi and Savea opposing each other as national team captains for the first time.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a light-hearted and poignant moment with his All Black counterpart Ardie Savea ahead of Saturday's keenly awaited Rugby Championship Test between the side in Townsville.

While Kolisi is the Springboks' full-time leader, Savea was appointed in place of Sam Cane, who is out with a long-term injury. In what has been a storied and politically fractured rivalry in the 100 years since the sides first met at the now-defunct Carisbrook Stadium in Dunedin on 13 August 1921, the sides will be led by leaders of colour for the first time in this particular fixture.

Saturday's Test will be the 100th between the teams and if it wasn't for the Covid-19 pandemic, the landmark Test would have taken place last year.

The moment was shared at a photo opportunity that also involved Wallaby captain Michael Hooper.

The All Blacks and the Springboks will kick off proceedings at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium at 09:05 South Africa time, followed by Argentina and Australia at 12:05.