1h ago

WATCH | 'One hundred games and two people of colour captaining' exclaims Siya Kolisi ahead of landmark 100th Test

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Siya Kolisi. (Photo/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a poignant and light-hearted moment with his All Black counterpart Ardie Savea ahead of Saturday's 100th Test between the teams in Townsville.
  • The sides first met on 13 August 1921 in Dunedin.
  • The match will see Kolisi and Savea opposing each other as national team captains for the first time. 

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a light-hearted and poignant moment with his All Black counterpart Ardie Savea ahead of Saturday's keenly awaited Rugby Championship Test between the side in Townsville.

While Kolisi is the Springboks' full-time leader, Savea was appointed in place of Sam Cane, who is out with a long-term injury. In what has been a storied and politically fractured rivalry in the 100 years since the sides first met at the now-defunct Carisbrook Stadium in Dunedin on 13 August 1921, the sides will be led by leaders of colour for the first time in this particular fixture. 

Saturday's Test will be the 100th between the teams and if it wasn't for the Covid-19 pandemic, the landmark Test would have taken place last year.

The moment was shared at a photo opportunity that also involved Wallaby captain Michael Hooper.

The All Blacks and the Springboks will kick off proceedings at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium at 09:05 South Africa time, followed by Argentina and Australia at 12:05.

Teams

All Blacks

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 George Bridge, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Ardie Savea (captain), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Brad Weber, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Quinn Tupaea

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

 

Fixtures
Sat 25 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
South Africa
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Sat 25 Sep 21 12:05 PM (SAST)
Australia
Argentina
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Sat 02 Oct 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
Argentina
Australia
Cbus Super Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 18 Sep 21
Argentina 13
New Zealand 36
Sat 18 Sep 21
Australia 30
South Africa 17
Sun 12 Sep 21
South Africa 26
Australia 28
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. New Zealand
4
4
20
2. South Africa
4
2
10
3. Australia
4
2
9
4. Argentina
4
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
