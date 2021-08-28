Rugby Championship

WATCH | Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi gets Covid-19 jab: 'Let's all get vaccinated'

Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has posted footage of himself being vaccinated. 
  • The 31-year-old encouraged all South Africans to register for the Covid-19 vaccine. 
  • The Springboks are currently in Australia, where they will play in the remainder of the Rugby Championship.  

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has encouraged all South Africans to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations after posting footage of himself receiving his jab on social media.

It is not clear when or where the skipper received his vaccination. 

The 30-year-old, in a post on his Instagram page, then urged all South Africans to register for the vaccine, saying that Covid-19 was "real". 

"But covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated so we can go back to a little bit of normality," he wrote. 

"Please register to get vaccinated."

The world champion Springboks are currently in Australia, having just landed in Brisbane to compete in the Rugby Championship. 

The group will undergo Covid-19 testing on Saturday before continuing to isolate.

"We have two weeks to adapt and settle in, and the team realises the importance of using this time wisely to get ready for the challenging run of matches ahead both mentally and physically as we attempt to defend our Rugby Championship title," said head coach Jacques Nienaber.

The Boks' first match of the tour will be on 12 September in Brisbane against the Wallabies.

