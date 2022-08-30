Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Wallabies skipper shrugs off Nic White's 'Oscar': 'Halfbacks are characters'

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Wallabies captain James Slipper says he didn't see last weekend's incident involving scrumhalves Faf de Klerk and Nic White that saw the Springbok No 9 receive a yellow card.

During a scrum close to the Australian tryline, De Klerk tried to slap the ball out of White's hands, but bad execution saw him slap the Wallabies No 9 in the face.

White milked the incident for all its worth, going down like a soccer player in agony, before Kiwi referee Paul Williams gave a bemused De Klerk a yellow card.

In the aftermath of Australia's 25-17 victory, White copped flak for his antics on social media, and when probed on the incident at a press conference on Monday, Slipper tried to dismiss it.

"Two halfbacks going at it... it's quite interesting. I was in the scrum so didn't even know what happened," Slipper told reporters. 

"But halfbacks are characters, they're always talking... there's no doubt Whitey (Nic White) was talking to them as well."

When one reporter asked Slipper whether he saw White's reaction, the prop responded: "No, as I said I was scrumming."

The reporter then asked: "But you didn't see it on the big screen? Slipper responded with a "No".

The reporter continued: "He was pretty badly hurt so do you think he will recover in time (for Saturday's Test in Sydney)?"

Slipper concluded: "Yes, probably. He cops it all the time."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswallabiesrugby championshipherman mostertjames slippernic whitefaf de klerkrugby
Fixtures
Sat 03 Sep 22 07:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
New Zealand
Argentina
Argentina
FMG Stadium Waikato
SuperSport
Sat 03 Sep 22 09:35 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
Springboks
Springboks
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
SuperSport
Thu 15 Sep 22 09:45 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
New Zealand
New Zealand
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 27 Aug 22
New Zealand
New Zealand 18
Argentina
Argentina 25
Sat 27 Aug 22
Australia
Australia 25
Springboks
Springboks 17
Sat 13 Aug 22
Argentina
Argentina 48
Australia
Australia 17
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo