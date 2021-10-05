'Water boy' reprimand: Springbok coach admits confusion over 50:22 rule

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has admitted he ordered a backroom staff member to hound the assistant referee during last Saturday's thrilling Rugby Championship win over the All Blacks in Gold Coast.

Tensions were high throughout in the seesaw encounter, never more so than when the Springboks' 'water boy' could be seen following the assistant referee up the sideline sharing his advice over a South African kick into touch.

English referee Matthew Carley saw what transpired and stepped in, warning Andy Edwards, South Africa's head of athletic performance, that he would be sent to the stands.

"If I see you chasing our touch judge up the line again, you'll be off," Carley warned Edwards.

Nienaber told reporters afterwards that the orders were coming from his coaching booth as they sought clarity over the new 50/22 rule.

Rugby's 50:22 rule allows a team to gain a throw-in inside the opposition's 22-metre area by kicking the ball into touch with at least one bounce from their own half.

"We thought it was a 50:22. We got it wrong at the top," Nienaber said, as quoted by the Stuff.co.nz website.

"The ruck was inside New Zealand's half and it was two passes back and then we kicked the 50:22. It's a new concept for us. It’s not something that we have played, and it's a rule that changed. We played the British & Irish Lions, the last game was the seventh of August and the next game was Argentina and this law was part of it.

"I'll put my hand on up and say we got it wrong, and we asked him to challenge. We were so sure, but then we looked back at the video and saw that we got it completely wrong."

Nienaber took the blame on his shoulders.

"Like I say, my fault. I thought it was a 50:22. Where we kicked the ball was our half, and it went out in their 22, but we passed it back [into our half].

"I think Australia and New Zealand have had two competitions under that law, so they're a little bit more familiar with it. Not that it's any excuse. We just wanted him to notify (the assistant referee). We apologise, we just got it wrong.



"We saw it live and then re-winded and then ... sorry. We stuffed it up," the Bok coach said.



The Springboks won the Test 31-29 after replacement flyhalf Elton Jantjies kicked a penalty after the hooter.

