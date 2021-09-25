Why Elton Jantjies was an unused Springbok substitute: 'We wanted to get him on'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Elton Jantjies not coming on against the All Blacks was because of Marco van Staden having a shoulder complaint.

Van Staden had come off the bench in the 19-17 loss to the All Blacks in Townsville on Saturday and had a big impact on proceedings.

Jantjies was the only player who did not get a run from the bench.





Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says Marco van Staden's injury complaint towards the end of the Springbok v All Black Test in Townsville on Saturday was the reason why Elton Jantjies didn't come on.

Nienaber explained that if Jantjies had come on and Van Staden had to leave the field because of injury, the Boks would have had to finish the game with 14 men.

Outside of the front row, substituted players can't come back onto the field in the case of injury.

With the Bok bench emptied, that meant that Jantjies would have had to come on to replace Van Staden in the substitute loose forward had been unable to finish the contest.

The Springboks played on and lost the exciting 100th Test against the All Blacks 19-17 at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

"I wanted to put Elton on at 70 minutes, but the medical team reported that there was an orange call on Marco van Staden's shoulder and Elton was the last guy on the bench," Nienaber said.

"If we had to put him on and then Marco comes off, we were going to be left with 14 men and we were leading by that stage.

"That made it a tough call, but the idea was to get him on, but things sometimes happen like that."

With Springbok captain Siya Kolisi leading from the front with a forceful performance that quickly rubbed off on the rest of his teammates, Nienaber said the entire Springbok group had raised themselves for the game.

"He was very good and I thought the players had a big step up. It wasn't just the players, it was us, it was me. We were all at fault last week," Nienaber said

"I thought we were a lot more on song with our preparation and I thought everybody was excellent and the contributions from everyone were excellent."