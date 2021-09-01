Rugby Championship

1h ago

Will Duane Vermeulen still be a Springbok at 2023 World Cup?

Heinz Schenk
Duane Vermeulen. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • Duane Vermeulen has raised the real possibility of pushing on with the Springboks until the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
  • The evergreen No 8 says he's already talked about the issue with the Springbok coaching staff.
  • Schalk Brits showed at the 2019 showpiece that age need not be a barrier to influence at the tournament.

Given his enduring value to South African rugby and his overall popularity, there will be a litany of supporters who'd wish to see Duane Vermeulen push on for a few more years.

The good news then is that the evergreen 35-year-old stalwart raised the very real possibility that he might still push for a spot in 2023's World Cup in France.

There had been an expectation that Vermeulen, who's kept himself in the system as the hugely influential captain of Jake White's Bulls, would use the series against the British & Irish Lions as his international swansong.

READ | Duane Vermeulen fully recovered and raring to go for Boks

But an ankle injury shortly before the Rainbow Cup final derailed that dream and prompted him to extend his international career as he's currently in Australia for the Rugby Championship campaign.

"I'm here aren't I?" said Vermeulen with a chuckle when quizzed about another crack at the Webb Ellis trophy.

"You'll keep on pushing as long as you can. Until I can't keep up any more. That's the big thing."

Veterans nearing their 40s in the Bok squad at the showpiece tournament is hardly a new phenomenon as shown by Schalk Brits, who still looked at the top his game in Japan two years ago despite being 38.

That's no guarantee that Vermeulen will follow the same path, but the communication around the issue has been sound.

"I've spoken to Jacques before and said I'll continue to give my best and play my part for as long as I can," he said.

"But if he can see I'm falling off the pace, then we'd have to sit down and discuss what's next and if my time has come and gone.

"But, for now, I'm still really pushing to be out there alongside my team-mates, and to keep representing my country as best I can.

"So, I'm looking forward to the next couple of challenges that lie ahead, and if that pushes me through to the next World Cup then so be it, I'm looking forward to that."

Remaining Rugby Championship fixtures:
5 September

At Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia v New Zealand

12 September

At Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

New Zealand v Argentina

South Africa v Australia

18 September

At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Argentina v New Zealand

Australia v South Africa

25 September

At Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Australia v Argentina

New Zealand v South Africa

2 October

At Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Argentina v Australia

South Africa v New Zealand
Fixtures
Sun 05 Sep 21 08:00 AM (SAST)
Australia
New Zealand
Optus Stadium
Sun 12 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
Argentina
Cbus Super Stadium
Sun 12 Sep 21 12:05 PM (SAST)
South Africa
Australia
Cbus Super Stadium
Results
Sat 21 Aug 21
Argentina 10
South Africa 29
Sat 14 Aug 21
South Africa 32
Argentina 12
Sat 14 Aug 21
New Zealand 57
Australia 22
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. South Africa
2
2
9
2. New Zealand
1
1
5
3. Australia
1
0
0
4. Argentina
2
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
