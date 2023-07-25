1h ago

Williams champing at the bit ahead of first Bok start: 'He's definitely put up his hand'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says scrumhalf Grant Williams has earned his starting shot in Saturday's Test against Argentina.
  • Williams, who has been superb for the Sharks and the Springboks when he's come off the bench, will start alongside Manie Libbok.
  • Williams is one of five scrumhalves in the Springbok group and the least experienced, but currently the most exciting.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said scrumhalf Grant Williams has earned his starting shot in Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against Argentina at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Williams, who has come off the bench in his previous international appearances, will get his first Test start when he partners Manie Libbok in Doornfontein.

Williams, who plays for the Sharks, came off the bench spectacularly in the early July Tests against Australia at Loftus Versfeld and New Zealand in Auckland.

READ | Vermeulen leads much-changed Boks against Pumas as Williams, Libbok and Arendse earn starts

He has, for operational reasons for this Test, relegated the experienced Faf de Klerk to the bench as the Springboks look to complete their Rugby Championship preparations ahead of next month's warm-up games against Argentina (Buenos Aires), Wales (Cardiff), and New Zealand (London).

Nienaber believes Williams has ticked the right boxes in the Springbok Tests he's come off the bench and has done well enough to earn a start.

"We're fortunate to have five quality scrumhalves, but with Grant, in the two games he came off the bench, it's not just those games," Nienaber said.

"When he was fourth or fifth in the pecking order when the other guys were fit, there was the way he trained and the form he displayed for his franchise.

"It wasn't just about how he did in those games, it's been about what he's done since he's been in the mix with us.

"He's always been the guy who has given it his all and he probably deserves the opportunity. He's definitely put up his hand."

READ | Grounded Kolbe hopes to right a career anomaly: A Springbok Test at Ellis Park

Williams, who cut a shy figure ahead his first start, hopes to make the most of his opportunity, especially with the depth available.

Williams, who generally starts behind Jaden Hendrikse at the Sharks, has got the inside lane on him at the Springboks this season, even though Hendrikse has battled injury and latterly, a bereavement.

"It's an awesome opportunity," Williams said.

"I've had to wait my turn and finally, I can go out on Saturday and hopefully be able to nail my role and help the team get the result."

